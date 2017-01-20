ISLAMABAD - Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) on August 14.

“The Prime Minister wants to give a gift, the New Islamabad International Airport, to the nation on the 70th independence of the country,” the minister said while briefing media at the premises of the New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA). However, the earlier announced deadlines of October 2016 and December 2016 for inauguration of the airport were missed.

The minister said that just like Kachi Canal, Lowari Tunnel and other projects, the NIIA was also a sick project, a white elephant, which was inherited from the past governments. The current government took up the challenge of new Islamabad Airport despite all the discrepancies of the past.

“We are determined to complete it in time and bring best standards in facilities for the passengers,” he added. The minister said that 90 per cent work on the project has been completed while the total cost of the project will reach to Rs82 billion.

He said that practically construction work of New Islamabad Airport started in August 2006 but by 2013 only 45-46 per cent was completed. The government of General Musharraf has reduced the scope of work and decreased the number of bridges from 15 to 9. “We have increased it to its original design. “We are late because of some genuine reasons, there were design flaws,” he claimed.

Poor road access and water shortages have been factors in delaying the project but both have since been addressed, construction on the Rama and Khasana dams has begun and in coming monsoon water will be stored in these reservoirs, Ahsan iqbal maintained. Besides, he said, the Civil Aviation Authority has dug 12 wells and find water there which indicates that ground water is available in the area. Similarly Approach Roads are being built and prime minister has announced the construction of metro from Islamabad to the new airport, he said. The National Highway Authority and CDA will jointly execute the metro project, he added.

Besides there were electricity and gas supply problems but now a new grid station was established to provide power supply to the New Islamabad Airport while laying of gas pipeline would be completed by coming March, he maintained. To a query about the runways, the minister said that to make runways compatible with international standards it was upgraded from category-II to Category-III.

He further said that the government is also planning to upgrade and enlarge Peshawar international Airport and Lahore airport.