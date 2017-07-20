ISLAMABAD - Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the Senate on Wednesday that the draft bill seeking to convert the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into National Accountability Commission (NAS) was being given final shape.

Winding up discussion on a motion regarding need for a new accountability mechanism to ensure across the board accountability for all, the minister informed the Upper House that the draft bill of the new accountability law had almost been completed in consultation with all the political parties.

The law minister was responding to a motion moved by 40 senators seeking to find out how Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi was still working after registration of an FIR against him.

Meanwhile, responding to a motion Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz informed the Senate that Pakistan had never compromised on its core interests and always responded to the emerging changes in the international environment in line with its national interests.

Aziz said that alliances shift and transform, while interests remained permanent.

He said that countries adopt their foreign policies according to the overall emerging environment.

Aziz said that Pakistan's foreign policy was fully cognisant of emergent realities.

He said that Pakistan faced a decade of sanctions but met the pressure without compromising its core interests.

Aziz said that when the time came we responded to the Indian nuclear tests, despite global pressure.

He said that despite those differences we maintained positive relations with the US.

Sartaj Aziz said that Pakistan would continue to build and strengthen relations with the US and strive to resolve areas of divergence. He said that Pakistan had achieved considerable success in the past few years in controlling terrorism.

Aziz said, “We have taken decisive action against terrorism, cleared thousands of square kilometres of our area in the tribal region of terrorist's network and embarked on a road to economic recovery.”

He said, “Our policies are aimed at the unity of the Ummah and we have welcomed all efforts in promoting mediation and reconciliation in different Middle East disputes.”

The adviser said that the Saudi initiative was the Islamic Military Alliance to fight terrorism and extremism.

He said, “With our experience in counterterrorism and our close ties with Saudi Arabia, it was natural for us to join the coalition and contribute to reduce the scourge of extremism and terrorism.” Aziz said that with Iran Pakistan’s relations were stable and positive.

He said that Pakistan’s economic cooperation was on the increase and the two countries had agreed to link Chahbahar and Gwadar as sister ports.

Aziz said that Pakistan had achieved a number of successes including start of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, holding ECO summit in Islamabad, membership of SCO, GSP plus agreement with the EU, and in relations with a number of countries.

He said that those achievements fully negate the perception that Pakistan was facing isolation.

Winding up discussion on a motion regarding threat to freedom of expression by misuse of Electronic Crime Act and the impunity with which such crimes are continuously being committed against journalists and media persons, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said that the bill had been passed by the collective wisdom of both the Houses of the Parliament. She said amendments could be made in the act when required.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, the members said that Electronic Crime Act should be used against those elements who were working against the interests of the country.

They said that there was a dire need of educating people about the use of the internet and the social media.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the bill was an attempt to curb citizens' freedom of speech rather than protect them.

Senator Usman Kakar said that a student of Mardan University Mashal Khan was brutally killed because someone created a fake profile in his name.

“The law should have been protecting him, it should be for protecting citizens of the country,” he maintained.

Kakar said that there should be no restrictions on social media; rather, its misuse should be prevented.

The senators also condemned the use of the cyber crime law in cases against journalists and said that social media should not be banned in the country.

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said that he had lent support to the bill when he learnt that people were misusing social media to upload edited pictures of women for blackmailing purposes.

However, he said, the law had not been used to stop this as yet.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Interior, Balighur Rehman said that under the act 4,030 complaints were received during 2017 and out of those 559 enquires were held and 102 FIRs registered.

He said that this act was not being misused rather it was used to trace elements who were working against the interest of the State.

Minister of State Balighur Rehman told the Senate that in 2013, 1,312 complaints were registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

He said that the number of complaints had only grown ever since.

Providing the Senate details of these complaints, Rehman said that 9,075 complaints were registered in 2016 and 4,030 complaints had been registered in 2017 so far. Out of the complaints registered in 2017, inquiries were made in reference to 559 complaints; FIRs were registered in 102 cases, while 83 arrests were made.

Rehman said that the government had no intention of using the act as a cover to make arrests.

Before the House was adjourned, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani called for a detailed report on the workings of the law submitted to him within a month.