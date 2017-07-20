ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s name has emerged as one of the five probable contenders for premiership, in case Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif exits PM House - the chances of which seem to be minimal though.

Nawaz is confident he will survive the Panamagate storm, as evident from his recent statements wherein he has repeatedly said that he “won’t resign at any cost, on anyone’s call”.

After the much damaging JIT report was presented in the Supreme Court, initially there was an impression that the prime minister would have to go either voluntarily or through an adverse court order.

But the tide seems to be turning, as defence has vigorously challenged the report of the joint investigation team - pointing out its deficiencies and flaws.

However, as a contingency plan, the ruling party has been considering names for the potential replacement of Nawaz Sharif as PM. Khwaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Chaudhry Nisar and Kalsoom Nawaz are on this list, according to sources.

After a recent meeting of Ayaz Sadiq with the PM, many believe that not only the Speaker is on that list but is also a suitable one - owing to his political maturity and good relations on both sides of the political divide.

Ranks close to Speaker Office said that Ayaz will accept the party demand to become prime minister in case Nawaz is disqualified.

Ayaz, who returned from his private visit to London on June 14, cut short his trip to meet Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss future political plans of the party.

Sources said that on the invitation of his counterpart, the Speaker was to go to Belarus from London, but he postponed that visit and even cut short his stay in London to meet with the prime minister.

The stated purpose of the meeting was holding consultation on summoning of the national assembly session, as being demanded by the opposition. But political experts believe the agenda of the meeting was more than that. “It reflects from the situation that the purpose of the meeting was not just to discuss NA session,” they said, arguing the last NA session was prorogued on June 14 but the government has still not summoned the new session.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have also not submitted a formal requisition in NA Secretariat to call the session.

About consideration of Ayaz for PM slot by the ruling party as part of its ‘Plan B’, political gurus believed he is a strong contender owing to some traits that distinguish him from other party stalwarts, the strongest point being his respect and good relations among the parliamentarians on both side of the aisle.

They point out that his role was lauded when both the opposition parties (PTI and MQM) tendered resignation from the National Assembly.

NA speaker’s telephonic contact to Altaf Hussain, a couple of years ago, to normalise the political situation was also appreciated in opposition ranks.

Then, Ayaz has much symbolic value. He defeated PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the 2013 general elections from NA-122, and was re-elected from the same constituency.

It was also unusual in political history that no national assembly session was called for around three months, until his re-election in 2015.

Even opposition parties did not submit any requisition for session, which reflects the vigour of his relations with the members of the house. As per rules, new session has to be called within 14 days of the submission of requisition. Sources said Nawaz Sharif dearly wanted to name his wife Kalsoom Nawaz as his successor in case any of any adverse decision in the ‘Panamagate’ just to avoid rifts in the party. However, he dropped this idea as advisers feared she may also be implicated in the scandal.

About Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, they said though he enjoys full confidence of Nawaz Sharif, he is not in the good books of some other influential leaders of the party.

Ahsan Iqbal, they said was a credible and confident candidate but chances of his nomination have dimmed after his recent spat with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. Ahsan could win support from China but he might not get support from the establishment, they added. Nisar’s name is said to have been resisted by some senior party members. Talking to The Nation, former secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad said that election of Speaker and Leader of the House (Prime Minister) could be held in a day. If Ayaz Sadiq had to assume premiership, vacant slot of speaker would need to be filled first, he added.

Sources in political parties said in case of bringing Ayaz as potential replacement of Nawaz, a new race would start for speaker’s slot.

“Some of aspirants may demand for the coveted seat of Speaker, as some dissidents have already a plethora of reservations about the behaviour of the party leadership,” they said.

Most of the major opposition parties have no objection if Ayaz Sadiq replaces Nawaz. “Whoever PML-N nominates as their candidate for PM slot, we will bring our own candidate,” said PTI’s Shireen Mazari. Senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said anyone from the PML-N but Nawaz was acceptable to them as the prime minister.

MQM, the third biggest opposition party, will also support Ayaz Sadiq’s name as leader of the house, said sources in MQM-P. A lawmaker from the party however said, they will assess the situation if and when it arises, and decide what would be best for the country and people.

ANP and QWP have already distanced themselves from the other opposition parties demanding resignation of Nawaz Sharif.