ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has again failed to file his reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the contempt proceedings case.

A five-member Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, took up the case Monday.

Imran’s lawyer Shahid Gondal appeared before the bench and said that he has been unable to get his client’s signature on the reply as the leader was out of the city.

Upon this, Justice Raza remarked that the PTI lawyer had asked for more time during the last hearing as well.

The ECP adjourned the hearing until July 4 and asked the PTI counsel to comply with its directives.

Meanwhile talking to the media, PML-N leader MNA Daniyal Aziz said his party has always respected institutions but Imran was ridiculing them.

He said the PML-N leaders have presented themselves for accountability but the PTI chief was trying to escape accountability.

The PTI founding member Akbar S Babar also said that the PTI chief has failed to submit replies in any of the cases before the ECP.

He said Imran, the so-called flag bearer of justice, was trampling upon requirements of justice.

He said that Imran’s behaviour towards the cases against him shows that all the allegations levelled against him were correct. “The PTI is ridiculing the justice [system],” he said.

Commenting on recently held PTI intra-party polls, he said the party workers have rejected it as a large number of them did not participate in the process.

Babar said: “Less than 10 percent of PTI workers showed up to cast their votes, showing their dissatisfaction with the party. PTI workers have rejected Imran Khan, he should know this now,”

About the politicians who joined the PTI recently, Babar claimed that the politicians joining the PTI were ‘political trash’. “We reject these politicians and the people will reject them on the day of the election too,” he said.