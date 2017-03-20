ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had separate sets of laws for Sindh and Punjab.

Addressing a news conference here, the former Sindh information minister said he was detained at the airport as if there was a “law of jungle” in Pakistan.

“I am here to face the cases. I never ran away. I was abroad for medical treatment. My name was put on the Exit Control List (ECL) but those involved in mega corruption such as [Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif and [Punjab Chief Minister] Shahbaz Sharif move about freely. Why are they not put on the ECL?” he questioned.

Yesterday, minutes after he returned from Dubai, NAB officials took Memon into custody.

Sindh ministers, Mukesh Chawla, Imdad Pitafi, Fayyaz Ali Butt and Nawab Taimur Talpur accompanied him.

After a brief detention, the NAB officials released the PPP leader.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had earlier granted bail before arrest to the PPP leader till March 20th.

Memon will appear before the court again today (March 20).

The former Sindh minister said that he was not abroad for recreation but had flown out of the country on doctors’ advice as he could not recover well in Karachi.

“I was out with the permission from the chief minister. My name was surprisingly put on the ECL. I did not even receive a notice from the NAB or the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA),” he added.

Memon said that the NAB only acted on a media report and was resorting to extreme action while on the other hand the bureau was turning a blind eye to the “real corrupt” people.

The PPP leader said that he was not afraid of trial and if found guilty, he should be punished under the law.

“I don’t want any exemption. If I am guilty, I should be punished but the NAB should also take action against Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and [Finance Minister] Ishaq Dar. There should not be separate laws,” he said.

Memon said he was ready to visit the NAB offices daily, if required and had forgiven the bureau officials who misbehaved with him.

“I am also thankful to the PM and the interior minister [Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan] for their hospitality [in Islamabad]. They hosted me well in their city. Hopefully they will be happy now,” he quipped.

Memon said that his legal team would study the “fabricated cases” to defend him in the court.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Rehman Malik on Sunday condemned Memon’s “illegal detention” and praised him for returning to face the cases.

“Sharjeel Memon is a real jiyala [diehard PPP activist] who is not afraid of fake cases and is ready to prove himself innocent,” he said in a statement.

Senator Malik said that the PPP was against the politics of victimisation and hoped Memon would be provided justice.

“Sharjeel Memon will prove that he has done nothing wrong. The PPP [leaders] have always been implicated in false cases,” he added.