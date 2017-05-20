LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly yesterday failed to vote two separately presented resolutions each one by the opposition and treasury, which looked at the International Court of Justice decision on Indian agent Kulbhushan Jadhav from different angles.

On the first day of 29th session of the assembly, the opposition and the treasury went for sloganeering against each other over which a kerfuffle gripped the house. Amid this situation, the opposition staged a walkout, pointing out the quorum which could not be completed to the minimum strength of members in the house though Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan gave half an hour time.

The house started the proceedings 125 minutes beyond the fixed time. After question hour on higher education and some other businesses, Opposition Leader Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, reading out the resolution, held the government responsible for a failed diplomacy on Kulbhushan and acceptance of the ICJ jurisdiction in haste and without application of mind. The ICJ decision, it said, is interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan and part of a conspiracy which is highly condemnable.

The opposition demanded the federal government highlight the issue at the international level as well as the Indian acts of terrorism in Pakistan being executed through its agents like Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, through an amendment resolution, presented the treasury point of view that the ICJ decision was interim and not final and advisory in nature. He added the case has yet to be heard on merit to determine jurisdiction of the court. It said Indian media and certain anti-Pakistan elements had wrongly termed the ICJ interim order a final decision.

As soon as the minster presented the resolution, the opposition rose to chant slogans “Shame shame” and “Modi ka jo yar hey ghaddar hey ghaddar hey.” The treasury responded to this onset and after a brief verbal encounter, the opposition walked out of the assembly, pointing out the quorum. Hence neither of the resolution could come up for vote and the session was adjourned upon incomplete quorum for Monday at 2pm for further proceedings.

Earlier, on a point of order, a treasury member Shaukat Bhatti demanded the government take up Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris in Held Kashmir with the ICJ.

Speaking for the rights of women in the Punjab, another treasury member, Azma Bokhari, strongly voiced for justice to a law student, Khadija, who was severely attacked with a dagger by her class fellow on a roadside in the city some five months ago and is still struggling to have justice against the attacker, the son of an influential lawyer of the town.

Azma felt greatly offended when she found the chair not properly attending to her words wherein she had sought help of the chief minister for Khadija who was not getting legal assistance against the powerful attacker. The woman member was so frustrated over ‘insensitivity’ towards women plight in the province and improper attention to her grumble in the house that she sought legislation on ‘burying’ girls alive if they have to face such pathetic treatment at the hands of the powerful. Chiefly against the disinterest of the chair, the woman member also staged a walkout.

During the question hour, JI member Dr Waseem Akhtar suggested fixation of admission quota in medical colleges and universities. He said it had caused dearth of male doctors as the female doctors do not remain attached to the medical profession after marriage and the number of male doctors was insufficient to meet the healthcare needs in rural and far-flung areas. Fixing quota for both the genders, he suggested, would be a good answer to address the problem.

The same member also sought rationalization of the fine being charged on the late deposit of semester fees as he had practically found some academic institutions charging as high as Rs 40,000 fine which was unbearable for the poor parents of the students. The chair fixed Monday to hold a meeting with the minister concerned and other relevant authorities on it as Parliamentary Secretary Mehwish Sultana also subscribed to the point of view of the member. However she said, the fine amount is fixed by the respective syndicates of the universities.