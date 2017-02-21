LAHORE - Former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar is all set to join the PTI in a week’s time, it has been learnt.

Senior PTI leaders held a series of meetings with the veteran politician from Kot Addu last week to convince him to join their party.

Sources in the PTI said that Mr Khar had agreed in principle to join the party but a formal announcement in this regard will be made at a later stage.

Mustafa Khar is anticipating a meeting with the PTI chief Imran Khan after conclusion of the Panama leaks case most probably by the end of February.

Khar’s joining the PTI may give a big boost to the party in south Punjab where the octogenarian politician wields significant influence in the political families.

Talking to The Nation, Mustafa Khar confirmed the news of his joining the PTI in the days to come. Asked about his new position in the PTI, Khar said he was not running for offices.

“I have already served on coveted positions like Punjab governor, chief minister and federal minister. Now the offices don’t really matter for me at this point in life,” he said.

Khar was once an undisputed leader of Punjab in the 1970s when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the prime minister.

The military coup of 1977 upset everything in the country and so was the case with Mr Khar who went into exile for 11 years.

On return, he later served as federal minister for water and power when Benazir Bhutto was elected prime minister for the second term.

He remained associated with the PPP until 2006 when he developed differences with Benazir Bhutto over signing of NRO with General Pervez Musharraf.

Previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League, Khar has also the distinction of being one of the founding members of the PPP.





