ISLAMABAD - The debate over Panama leaks has overshadowed all other parliamentary activity during the last three months in the National Assembly.

Almost 60 per cent of the legislative business remained unaddressed in the lower house of the parliament during the period, according to figures made available to The Nation by the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

The hours’ long discussions on various aspects of the controversy surrounding Panama leaks affected the legislative business.

The debates and discussions have continued in the lower house of the parliament despite the fact that the matter is subjudice.

The main agenda item “order of the day” in the NA from its 36th to 39th session apparently remained affected due to maximum focus only on a single issue. The figures available to The Nation reveal that 144 agenda items were not touched in the last three months of the National Assembly proceedings. Out of the total, 357 agenda items, according to the data compiled by the Fafen, only 213 items could be disposed of during the period.

The percentage shows that just 40 per cent agenda could be completed.

According to the details of the 36th session, around half of the agenda items were not taken up during a week-long period. In total, out of the 52 agenda items only 24 were entertained.

The details of the 37th session reveal that around 60 agenda items remained unaddressed in around two weeks long period.

Meanwhile, during the 38th session of the NA only five agenda items were touched.

It is relevant to mention here that the two joint session of parliament were also held and all agenda items were taken up.

The “Panama-gate” is currently being discussed in Supreme Court (SC) for last around three months.

The controversial matter, despite being subjudice, was discussed in length in the house.

However, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, time and again interrupted the lawmakers speaking on the matter.

Some of the MNAs and federal ministers were also seen defending the government stance outside the Supreme Court (SC) after the hearing of the same case. The available figures show that in total 21-day sittings in three sessions some of the ministers even missed 19 days of proceedings.

Among the PML-N lawmakers Abdul Qadir Baloch missed 9 days of proceedings, Ahsan Iqbal 14, Akram Khan Durrani 15, Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman 7, Anusha Rahman 7, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf 11, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed 2, Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashdi 17, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan 14, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary 8, Muhammad Barjees Tahir 1, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif 19, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi 12, Pir Muhammad Aminul Hasnat 4, Jam Kamal Khan 11, Khawaja Muhammad Asif 12, Rana Tanveer Hussain 10, Khawaja Saad Rafique 11, Khurram Dastgir Khan 13, Saira Afzal Tarar 11, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 13, Marriyum Aurangzeb 1, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan 7,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada 7, Usman Ibrahim 9, Zahid Hamid Khan 3, Daniyal Aziz Chaudhary 12, Muhammad Tallal Chaudhary 6 , Maiza Hameed 21 and Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha 13.

Now once again, the opposition parties for the upcoming National Assembly session has once again moved a privilege motion in the National Assembly Secretariat against the prime minister’s alleged “untruthful” speech on the floor.

The main opposition parties have moved a motion referring to plea by the PM’s counsel in the Supreme Court in the Panama controversy.

Parliamentary sources shared that Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq would once again refuse to take this motion, which ultimately could create rumpus in the house.