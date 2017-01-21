KHYBER AGENCY - The Khasadar force foiled a bid of smuggling of Saudi Riyals from Pakistan to Afghanistan by recovering the currency from an Afghan citizen at Torkham border on Friday.

Naib Tehsildar Passport Torkham, Shams-ul-Islam said that the on-duty Khasadar personnel stopped Afghanistan bound Afghan national for routine checking.

During the search, 900,000 Saudi Riyals in cash, concealed in wheat bags, were recovered from him.

The currency smuggler was identified as Naeem Shah, son of Shundi Gul, a resident of Achin district of Ningrahar province of Afghanistan.

A case was registered against him and was being investigated, Khasadar sources informed.

Since long, gold and currency smuggling of Pakistani Rupees, US dollars, Saudi Riyals and other foreign currencies has been on the rise via Torkham border and some big fishes in Peshawar are involved in the malpractice and they execute their schemes through their touts.