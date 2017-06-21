ATTOCK - Amidst allegations and counter-allegations between the Vice-Chairman and Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Attock, the city is reeling under the burden of strewn garbage, choked sewerage lines, out of order street lights, broken roads and streets and encroachments.

Residents complained that instead of resolving the civic issues, the local representatives and the municipal high-ups have locked horns, putting blame on each other for the sorry state of affairs of the city and its surrounding areas.

A tug-of-war has been going-on between Vice-Chairman Malik Tahir Awan and Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Khan on issues pertaining to distribution of funds, upkeep of records and tasks and responsibilities.

Vice-Chairman Awan, who has levelled allegations of embezzlement of funds and tampering with records, against Chief Officer Aftab Khan, said that he would never compromise on principles. “The Chief Officer is not obeying my orders, which is contrary to the set rules,” he said.

He alleged that the Chief Officer wanted to pen down the proceedings of the Municipal Committee sessions according to his own choice which he would not allow. “The Chief Officer has tampered with the record of the Municipal Committee meeting,” he alleged.

He said that Rs 20 million recovery of water supply bills was outstanding, lending credence to doubts and suspicions.

“I asked the Chief Officer to provide the list of sanitary staff but he failed to do so which reflects there is something wrong at his end,” he said.

When contacted, Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Khan said that he was not answerable to the Vice-Chairman as per the rules and said that he was responsible for the recording of the minutes of the meeting which he was doing.

“I would never record the issues which are not discussed in the meetings,” he said refuting the allegations of embezzlement of funds. He said that he will respond at a proper forum as and when needed.

When contacted, Municipal Committee Chairman Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood said that differences were part of the democratic process.

He said that all the members especially those belonging to the PML-N were on the same page.

He said that Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad will soon hold a meeting with the members to get the differences resolved.

“The people have elected us and we will ensure better services,” he claimed.