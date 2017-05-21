Islamabad - Scores of students got injured — some of them seriously — as two groups clashed at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Saturday.

The episode also created law and order situation at the premises. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the spot immediately to control the situation. Police resorted to heavy shelling of tear gas to disperse the students belonging to Sindhi and Balochi groups. Around 18 persons, including warring students, got injuries and those with serious injuries were immediately shifted to the city’s hospitals.

The students also pelted stones at the law-enforcers who tried to disperse them.

Officials from district administration also reached the spot as the university presented a look of battle field. The police also arrested a number of students and shifted them to the police station. A representative of the district administration told media that the administration has decided to search hostels for any suspicious and weapons.

The sources told The Nation that heated arguments between the students of two groups during a tour some days back sparked the tension that led to clashes on Saturday. The police controlled the situation after hectic efforts; however, they were present on the occasion till filing of this report. Meanwhile, the administration has closed the university till further order due to law and order situation.

A notice issued by the university administration informed all the boarder students that keeping in view the existing law and order situation in the university all the boys’ hostels of the university are being closed with immediate effect till further order.

The students were also directed to leave the hostels immediately. Furthermore, the police have also registered cases against the two groups for creating law and order situation.

