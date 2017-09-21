LAHORE - The 20-point National Action Plan, which is aimed at curbing militancy in the province, lacks civilian and military ownership.

NAP implementation is going at snail’s pace due to a lack of inter-provincial coordination and this has made the National Counterterrorism Authority virtually ineffective.

This was stated by speakers at a workshop organised by the PILDAT on the 20-point National Action Plan for the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs at a hotel on Wednesday.

Speaking to the session, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs Makhdum Syed Masood Alam stated that a number of laws relating to counterterrorism had been passed with the efforts of the committee, but the committee did not have the authority to call its own meetings and hold the government departments accountable. This severely limited its ability to undertake oversight of NAP. He said there was no extremist content in syllabus being taught in Punjab schools.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Shami pointed out that across the world it was parliamentary committees who are responsible for oversight and review of executive action. He stated that media coverage of their meetings could have a positive impact and enhance confidence in elected representatives. He said it was a matter of concern that now ruling PML-N workers were being picked up. “It is a worrisome situation in Punjab and it needs to be addressed,” Shami said.

PILDAT President Ahmed Bilal Mehboob stated that periodic progress reports based on factual data should be issued by provincial and federal governments and parliamentary committees should take responsibility for oversight in this matter.

The National Action Plan serves as the landmark consensus blueprint for combating terrorism and violent extremism in Pakistan.

“The purpose of this initiative is to highlight the need for the Parliament and provincial assemblies, especially Punjab Assembly, to take an active role in periodic review of the progress on NAP, and hold the government and all relevant institutions accountable,” he said.

Columnist Rauf Tahir said that NAP had become a “joke”. In the recently held NA-120 by-election two jihadi parties ran their election campaigns without changing their narrative. He said that NAP should be taken serious but authorities were not showing the concern on it.

Former interior secretary Tasneem Noorani said that military and civilian ownership of NAP was being seen nowhere. “If authorities concerned will ask and peruse the progress work on NAP, the implementing officers will not pay attention to it,” Noorani said.

Punjab Assembly Parliamentary Secretary for Home Rana Muhammad Afzal said that Pakistan had paid a heavy price in the War on Terror, but its achievements had not been recognised.

PML-N MPA Chaudhry Laal Hussain said that parliamentarians were unable to perform their legislative and oversight duties because they have to deal with day-to-day issues in their constituencies. He stated that empowering local bodies will be very beneficial.

Senior Secretary of Punjab Assembly Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar said that a lack of authority for the standing committees to hold meetings on their own was a major hurdle.