RAWALPINDI - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed have hinted to approach the Supreme Court bench — that handed down a 3-2 split verdict in the Panama Papers case — with a review petition after consulting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

This emerged after the JI chief visited Lal Haveli on Friday to discuss with the AML chief the prevailing political situation in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in the Panamagate case involving the prime minister and his family.

After the meeting, both the leaders talked to the media and said that they would approach the apex court with a review petition soon after consultation with PTI chief Imran Khan and their lawyers.

“We accept the verdict of the two judges, who had cast off the documents/evidence submitted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, but we reject the formation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe assets of the Sharif family abroad,” both the leaders said.

“It will not be possible for the officials to carry out the task under the administrative control of the government,” Siraj said. He said that the AML, the JI and the PTI had taken the case to the Supreme Court.

“It is the wrong choice of the people to elect feudal and industrialists as their representatives. If they elect public representatives from the middle class, such issues will not surface,” the JI chief said.

“We (JI) have been struggling against corruption since 1993 as successive governments have failed to deliver and patronise corrupt elements in the name of democracy,” he said.

He said that the political parties have become pawns of a few political families and time has come that the people stand up for their rights and elect representatives from the middle class so that they work for them and not for their families’ interest. Sheikh Rasheed said that like a Superintendent of Police could not investigate allegations against an Inspector General of Police, the JIT will not be able to investigate the prime minister. “We are convinced that the JIT will not be in a position to carry out such a job,” he said

He said that after the court verdict, the prime minister remained no more Sadiq and Ameen and he will have to go home and come back after clearing himself of all allegations.

Rasheed said that the prime minister should step down for an impartial investigation.