LAKKI MARWAT - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Friday said that his party did not want to enforce Shariah at gunpoint.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Jamia Halimia in Darra Pezu town of the district after Isha prayers on Thursday.

District Nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel, seminary’s administrator Mufti Abdul Ghani, deputy administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak Maulana Anwarul Haq, Shaikhul Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees and JUI-F district general secretary Maulana Samiullah Mujahid were also present on the occasion.

Fazl wrapped turbans on the heads of the newly graduated clerics. He congratulated them on the completion of the religious education at the highly esteemed seminary.

The JUI-F chief said that Islamic system is the best. He said his party believed in its enforcement through parliament and a democratic process.

“We believe in a peaceful struggle for enforcement of Shariah as we are against the use of force for the purpose,” he added.

“No one can dare to hinder the enforcement of Islamic system in the country if people voted JUI-F to power,” he maintained. Fazl said that our ancestors guided us on the path of peace to serve people and provide them with all basic rights.

He said that peace could be promoted in the society through strengthening seminaries and religious scholars.

"Islam is the religion of peace and harmony," he said.

Seminaries are a strong fort of Islam, he said. Besides imparting education these institutions are playing a vital role to promote peace and tolerance in the country, he added.

The JUI-F chief called upon the newly graduated clerics to promote education and spare themselves for serving people in a better way.