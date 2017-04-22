JHANG - Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Zardari Bhutto visited Shah Jewana House, Jhang, where ex-minister Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat along with his family and Khalid Kharal announced to rejoin the party.

Addressing a big gathering on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PML-N had badly failed to deliver due to its bad governance. While criticising the Panama case decision, Bilawal said there were two laws working in Pakistan – one for Sharifs and the other for the poor. He also said there were two states – one Pakistan was for Sharif brothers while the other was for the masses. He said if Sharifs attack the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the law remains silent and ignores their attack; on the other side, if the prime minister of PPP does not write a letter, the court sends him packing. He said there is no hope of justice from the JIT formed by the Supreme Court because its members will be belonging to different departments of the government. He said they do not want two laws in Pakistan.

Bilawal said they will form a new Pakistan where law will be the same for the poor and the rich. He said two judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan have declared Nawaz Sharif guilty, so he should quit the PM’s slot.

Addressing the gathering, Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat’s comeback to the PPP. He also offered the slot of Punjab PPP vice president to Faisal Saleh Hayat. He claimed they will conquer the fort of Punjab this time and defeat PML-N badly. He said PPP was defeated in the previous elections by ROs, so they never accepted the results. He said PPP always offered sacrifices and raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khapay”. He said the masses of Pakistan have been deprived of water and electricity, adding unscheduled and prolonged loadshedding had disturbed the masses badly. Thousands of people from Jhang and Chiniot were present there. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Nayyer Bukhari, Neelam Jabbar and other PPP leaders were also present there.