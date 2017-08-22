ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is set to pass the Election Bill-2017 from the National Assembly today (Tuesday) amidst criticism from the opposition for ignoring a number of suggestions for necessary amendments to the bill.

In the National Assembly session on Monday, the government announced bringing about positive changes to the election law with the passage of the bill for conducting next general election transparently.

“It is a living document (the Election Bill- 2017)...It will surely help making election commission an independent body,” Law Minister Zahid Hamid said concluding a two-day debate on the bill.

Sharing the amendments made to the bill, the minister said less than 10 percent turnout of women voters in any constituency will make the election void. “It was our effort to build consensus to avoid rigging in the election process,” said the minister mentioning that CCTV cameras will also be installed at sensitive polling stations.

As many as 129 meetings of the parliamentary committee on election reforms were held to discuss the clauses of the bill in length, he said.

Hamid also criticized the opposition for not giving dissenting note after 93 meetings on the important bill. “After the passage of the bill, it will be implemented easily,” he said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, at the fag end of the proceedings, entered the House. Abbasi was seen mainly engaged in discussion with the Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah and members of his party.

Opposition parties MNAs were of the view that ‘constitutional amendment’ can make this bill effective for the election process.

Taking part in the debate, PPP’s Fehmida Mirza said that there was a need for the constitutional amendment to make this bill effective in elections. “It is necessary that both the winner and the loser should be satisfied with the results,” she said.

Farooq Sattar of the MQM-P, expressing reservations about the bill, said the reforms in the bill might not prove much effective for upcoming the election. “Flaws should be removed in the bill. Involvement of money should be checked properly in the election campaign,” he said.

Minister for SAFRON Qadir Baloch said that there was a need to take care of area-wise big constituencies of the country. “Voters have to walk for 30-kilometre to cast their vote, which is unfair,” he said, demanding an increase of the seat for Balochistan as currently, only 17 MNAs from the province are in the House.

Other legislators including Nafeesa Shah, Ghous Bux Mehar, Shazia Marri, Ayesha Gulalai and others also spoke on the bill.

Some members said that a number of expenses for the election campaign should be enhanced. The overseas Pakistanis should be granted right to vote in the next general election, they said.

The members said that the caretaker government should be formed on a 50 percent basis each from the government and the opposition. They said that biometric system should be introduced in the next general election for verification and identifications of the voters.

Earlier, the opposition leader asked the government to explain about allocating funds for parliamentarians regarding development schemes. “Opposition lawmakers have not received a single penny. We are waiting for government’s reply on the matter, as otherwise, we (opposition) have the right to submit a breach of privilege,” said Shah.