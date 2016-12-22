ISLAMABAD - In a major reshuffle in federal bureaucracy on Wednesday, notifications were issued for transfers and postings of almost a dozen secretaries and heads of various departments.

Sources told The Nation that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave approval to transfers and postings of senior bureaucrats before his three-day visit to Bosnia.

According to the Establishment Division notifications, Special Secretary, Interior Ministry, Shoaib Siddique, has been posted as secretary, National Security Division, National Highway Authority Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar has been given the additional charge of the Communication Division secretary and Communication Secretary Khalid Masood Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as religious affairs secretary.

Similarly, Federal Ombudsman Secretary Pir Bakhsh Jamali has been posted as Kashmir Affairs secretary and Gilgit-Baltistan Division Secretary Syed Iftikhar Hussain Babar has been transferred and posted as Federal Ombudsman secretary.

Mirza Sohail Aamir has been posted as Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development secretary. He was serving as Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony secretary previously.

PPRA Managing Director Amir Hassan replaced Mohsin Haqqani as secretary National History and Literary Heritage. The federal government has asked Haqqani to report to the Establishment Division.

The federal government posted Khizar Hayat Khan as MD PPRA. He was performing as secretary, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division earlier.

On the other hand, Muhammad Suleyman Khan, a BS-19 (acting charge) officer of Commerce and Trade Group, presently posted as member, Capital Development Authority, Islamabad, is repatriated to his parent department, the Ministry of Commerce, with immediate effect and until further orders.