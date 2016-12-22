ISLAMABAD - Jamshed Dasti, an independent MNA, has warned against launching a countrywide movement against the government, if the recommendations of the Abbottabad Commission Report were not implemented upon.

Dasti has also submitted a resolution to the National Assembly Secretariat, with the aim to launch a movement in the country to hold the then PPP government responsible. The Abbottabad Inquiry Commission was tasked with investigating a raid by the US Special Forces in Abbottabad against Osama Bin Laden. This commission investigated and reported the circumstances surrounding the May 2011 raid by US Special Forces at a compound in Abbottabad and submitted its report to the prime minister.

“I have submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat to be passed with the support of all major parties,” said Jamshed Dasti. He said that he would seek support of all political parties for unanimously passing this resolution in the house. “Those responsible in the then government when this incident happened should be punished,” he said. The resolution, submitted in the National Assembly Secretariat suggested the incumbent government to take action against those responsible as pointed out in the commission’s report.

The head of the inquiry commission, Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has recently briefed a parliamentary committee that the compiled report should be made public as soon as possible.