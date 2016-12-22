LAHORE - In the third and final phase of the Local government election, polls for the seats of mayor, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice chairmen in 35 districts of the province will be held on Thursday (today).

The ruling PML-N which bagged huge support of the elected chairmen and vice chairmen of the UCs all over the province, has fielded its candidates for all 33 district chairmen and vice chairman slots, and the seats of five municipal corporations, and 182 municipal committees.

For 35 districts, equal number of district chairmen will be elected with 67 vice chairmen. Of them members of two, Narowal and Chiniot districts, stand elected unopposed. Of the total 11 districts where election for as many mayors and 23 deputy mayors had to be held, office-bearers in 6 districts stand elected unopposed and just 12 candidates total on both sides, are in the run. Of the 182 chairmen and deputy chairmen seats of municipal committees in Punjab, a total of 56 stand elected unopposed while 328 are in the contest.

The opposition parties, PTI and the PPP, have pitted their candidates against those of the PML-N which has as per expert analysis, got a good chance of giving a positive result on all positions in 30 districts where the legislators and their groups and the braderies are supporting their respective candidates. In many districts, the PML-N leadership has provided open contest to the party candidates after the matter of lending support to any particular one remained undecided as everyone commanded huge support of the MPs and the braderis.

Polling will continue from 9am to 2pm without interval. The returning officers concerned have been delegated the powers of the magistrates. No permission will be given to take photos of the ballot papers while proceedings of the polling at many places will be monitored through the CCTV cameras. Except voters and security personnel, no one would be allowed to move around within 200 meters of the polling stations.

The notable feature of the election relates to the contest of the PML-N candidates among themselves and the party leadership has decided to own the winner while leaving the arena open for them all.

Close and interesting contests are expected in many districts of the province. The leading among them is indeed for the mayorship of Faisalabad district where the PML-N has left the field open to two of its own giant groups led by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and former minister and close relative of the Sharifs, Ch Sher Ali, respectively. The PTI has announced to support the candidates of Rana Sanaullah Khan for mayorship of Faisalabad city. Reports suggest that the PTI decision came following a meeting with Rana Sana held with the District President of PTI Mumtaz Cheema.

For the chairman district council Toba Tek Singh, PML-N candidate Sardar Masood Khan Ghadi is facing Fauzia Khalid Warraich who is spouse of the MNA of his own party, Ch Khalid Javed Warraich. Here the ruling party is sharply divided. Similarly, for the chairmanship of district council Khushab the contest is between Malik Ameer Haider and Begum Sumera Malik. Both the candidates belong to the N-League yet the 14 votes of the PTI will play a decisive role as votes of the ruling party stand sharply divided between the two. In district Mianwali, the PTI led in the direct elections, but this party is facing tough time after three candidates of the same party, namely Malik Naeem, Malik Matiullah and Asim have come down to the field. They are facing the PML-N candidate Gul Hameed Khan, who claims enjoying the support of nine PTI voters.

In District Bhukkar, a close contest is expected between the PML-N’s Farooq Azam Khan and the independent candidate Ahmad Nawaz Nowani. For district council Chakwal, the PML-N factions are rivaling each other by fielding their candidates. The party had allowed ticket to Malik Tariq Dhalli yet the relevant legislators of the district put Malik Umar Aslam in the field. In District Jhelum, an interesting fight is expected between the PML-N’s Hafiz Ijaz Janjua and the independent Raja Qasim Khan. For the district council Nankana chairmanship, the PML-N has awarded ticket to Malik Tahir Manzoor who is facing an independent Muhammad Tahir Manzoor Gill. The Gill is being supported by the PML-N group of legislators. The PML-N has opened the contest between Rana Attique Anwar and Sardar Shehzad Dogar after the party legislators and ministers got divided between two.

In district Gujrat, a close contest is in sight between the PML-N’s Ch Tanvir and Begum Sumera Elahi of PML-Q and sister of Ch Shujaat Hussain. In district Layyah, Umar Ali Olakh, the PML-N candidate and brother for former Provincial Minister Malik Ahmad Ali Olakh is expected to have tough fight with the PTI’s Feroz Ali Swag. In district Rahim Yar Khan a close and interesting fight is being visualized between PML-N’s Azhar Khan Leghari and the PPP’s Makhdoom Ali Mahmood, son of former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood.