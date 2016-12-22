ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court yesterday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency and Adiala Jail officials in the case of former religious affairs minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi’s bail.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal and Justice Dost Muhammad, heard ex-federal minister’s appeal for bail and suspension of sentence awarded by Islamabad High Court. The bench asked the jail authorities to also produce prison record of Hamid Kazmi.

Former federal minister and PPP leader, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, has been sentenced to 12-year imprisonment in the Hajj corruption case. The co-accused in the case, former DG Haj Rao Shakeel, was sentenced to 30-year imprisonment and former additional secretary to the ministry of religious affairs, Aftab Ahmed Raja, was also sentenced to 12-year imprisonment.

The convicts were involved in financial embezzlement and corruption with regard to the 2010 Hajj arrangements.

Advocate Latif Khosa, appearing on behalf of the former minister, argued, “His client has already undergone half of his sentence,” adding Kazmi, a pious man and religious scholar, has been in the jail for the last three years and eight months. He contended that sentences of Aftab Ahmed and Rao Shakeel have been suspended. He said the allegations against his client were not of embezzlement but misuse of authority. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.