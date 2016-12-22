ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari is arriving tomorrow (Friday) to end self-imposed exile with possibilities including forming a grand alliance against the government, The Nation has learnt.

Immediately after landing in Karachi, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman is expected to address a rally to provide a hint of his plans. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Zardari would address a gathering – possibly his welcome rally.

The main options for Zardari are to play solo, form an anti-government alliance or reconcile with the government to let it complete the five-year term smoothly. Senior PPP leaders said that Zardari was open to talks with other parties for alliance but a final decision would only be made after the Central Executive Committee’s meeting on December 27.

The PPP leaders said Zardari might give a clue about the future strategy on his homecoming even before the December 27 meeting – when the PPP leaders and workers get together in Larkana to observe former prime minister, Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary. PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman said the party would take a decision about the future strategy at the CEC meeting.

“The future strategy and planning would be decided on December 27,” she said. Rehman said that the PPP’s popularity was improving.

“We are now waiting for Zardari’s arrival. Other things will be discussed when he is here,” she added. Even before Zardari’s return, the PPP launched attacks on the government, which indicated there will be political heat in the months to come.

The PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto, has warned the government to accept his four demands --- pass Panama Bill drafted by the PPP, immediately appoint a full-time foreign minister, implement multi-party resolution on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and to re-constitute a parliamentary committee on national security before December 27 --- or the party will start protests.

In that case, Bilawal is likely to publicly announce a protest against the government in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on his mother’s death anniversary.

He also plans to contest a by-election for a National Assembly seat in January to become a member – and possibly the opposition leader.

Until now, the PPP has played the role of a silent spectator as compared to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who has been vocal against the government. Bilawal has however, changed the gears to put pressure on the government. Before he went into exile in 2014 after a fiery speech against the establishment, Zardari too had announced to end the politics of reconciliation and prove a ’real opposition.’ Bilawal tried to overtake the PTI in Punjab and targeted the government winning popular support.

There have been rumours that the PPP was planning a grand alliance against the government but PPP leader Natasha Daultana said that the alliance was “not on the table” yet, but did not rule out the possibility of joining hands with other parties.

“If we go for the alliance, we will like the PPP to be in the lead role, we can’t accept a role where we are following somebody,” she said.

Daultana’s comments meant the PPP might not be interested in working with the PTI as Imran Khan would not be ready to play a second fiddle to Bilawal or Zardari.

The PPP leader said: “the popularity graph of the PPP is up. In the last elections too we would have done better but massive rigging kept us away. The results of the 2013 polls do not mean, the PPP is finished, we are very much there and if fair elections are held, we will win and form government in Punjab too.”

She said that the PPP had played the role of a mature opposition in the past few years and would still not try to endanger the democracy.

“Our demands are for Pakistan not for toppling the government,” Daultana added.

Other PPP leaders said Zardari could reconcile with the government, if they accepted the PPP’s demands and let the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz complete its term – ending in 2018.

“We are not against the government but their policies. If they show some positivity, we can give up our plans for street protests,” said a PPP leader. If Zardari decided to form an anti-government alliance, the PPP leaders said, it would be aimed at the 2018 polls.

“The alliance will not be to give a tough time to the government and break away in the polls. The possible alliance would be aimed at contesting elections together,” said another leader.

PPP’s Senator Farhatullah Babar said the party could not rule out talks with other parties.

“We don’t want to play solo. We want to engage people for the sake of democracy,” he said.