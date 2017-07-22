KHYBER AGENCY - A bomb disposal squad (BDS) official was killed and another was injured when a mine went off during a clearing operation in the bordering area of Tirah Valley here on Friday.

The forces sources said here on Friday that during the “Khyber Four” purge operation, launched in Rajgal, the BDS were busy in clearing the area when they faced the untoward incident. The deceased official was identified as Yasir while the injured as Tabrez. The injured crew member was shifted to the military health centre for medical aid, the official confirmed.

BAJAUR LEVIES TO GET MODERN WEAPONS

Staff Reporter adds: The Bajaur Agency political administration is determined to provide modern weapons and other facilities to Bajaur Levies to improve their professional skills. This was announced by political agent Abdul Amir Khattak while addressing a function to mark the promotion of Bajaur Levies personnel in Khar on Friday. Tribal elders, workers of various political and religious parties, senior officials of the administration, levies force and security forces were in attendance in large number.

Pakistan Army Sector Commander (North) Brigadier Amir Kiani was also present on the occasion.

The political agent who is also the commandant of Bajaur Levies force said the federal government had speed up the efforts to increase professional capabilities of Levies force. He said that efforts are under way to provide modern weapons, training and basic facilities to the Levies force like those given to other security forces as the force is the back bone of the administration.

He appreciated the Levies personnel for their exceptional performance to maintain law and order in the agency.

Pakistan Army sector commander has also addressed the event and praised the sacrifices of Levies men in the war on terrorism and for keeping peace in the agency.

The promoted officials of the Bajaur Levies force, including its newly appointed Subidar Majors of both Khar and Nawagai wings, were gave badges by the Sector commander and political agent.

More than 50 personnel were promoted as lance naik, hawaldar, naib suber and subeder respectively.