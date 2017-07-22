ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after he felt pain in his kidney.

Earlier, the chairman was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) when his interim bail was expired. He was arrested outside the court of special judge central.

However, the chairman was brought to the PIMS at mid-day when he complained about kidney pain.

Sources from the PIMS added that SECP chairman was brought to PIMS emergency where he was given first aid.

However, law enforcement agency personnel had taken strict security measures aimed to hide his presence in the hospital.

When contacted, Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZBMU) confirmed the presence of the official in the hospital, adding a medical board has been constituted for examination of Zafar Hijazi. He said the SECP official was being diagnosed for kidney pain in the PIMS emergency.

He also stated that any decision whether to admit the official or not would be taken after the medical report of the patient.

He said that the medical board comprised Prof Dr Sajid Qazi, Prof Dr. Naeem Malik, Prof Dr Sohail, Prof Dr Sajeel and Dr Faisal Kakar.

The medical board includes specialists of cardiology, diabetes, stomach and general physician.

Sources also said that PIMS administration was under pressure for admitting the SECP chairman and the top head hospital decided to constitute a medical board.

Meanwhile, two reporters of private TV channels, including a female reporter, were taken into custody by the law enforcers on reporting the presence of SECP chairman at the PIMS.

An official snatched mobile phone from the lady reporter for filming the presence of SECP chief. Furthermore family of the SECP chairman also scuffled with another reporter of a TV channel. Journalists at the hospital protested against the misbehavior of officials.