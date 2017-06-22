ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Rehman Malik Wednesday said that he had nothing to hide before the Joint Investigation Team – probing the Panama leaks scandal.

Addressing a news conference here, the Pakistan People’s Party Senator said that some elements were trying to scare him but he will speak the truth before the JIT. “I am confident and determined to speak the truth. Some people are trying to scare me but they can’t shake me,” he said.

Malik will appear before the JIT – probing the Panama leaks scandal – on June 23. The PPP leader returned from abroad this week and had previously sought time from the JIT to appear as he was out of the country. The JIT had earlier summoned Senator Malik to appear on June 13 in connection with the Panama Leaks case.

Malik said he was duty-bound as a former Federal Investigation Agency member to join the proceeding of JIT. “I am a mathematician, statistician, ex-FIA official and a bit of a politician therefore I believe in exact statements based on mathematical steps and I therefore will do full justice,” he added.

The Senator said there will be no witch hunting, “any element of revenge, tempering or political tactics in my statement. It will be an appearance purely professional as an ex-additional director general FIA.”

Malik said he did not submit the report to the JIT as an interior minister or PPP worker so “nobody should have a right to politicise it. I faced numerous threats/abusive language since the day I received the letter from JIT for appearance.”

Asked about the PPP leaders joining the PTI, he said: “Keeping in view a large number of former PPP members around Imran Khan, it looks the PTI chairman has joined the PPP rather than others joining his party.” He predicted a large number of politicians will join the PPP after Eid.

He said Indian spy Kalhushan Jadhav was a murderer and responsible for several terror attacks in Pakistan. “His country India is in full process to sabotage the judgment of our court which convicted him to death penalty. Our failure in handling the case unprofessionally is not understandable,” he said.

Malik said Pakistan should raise the matter of Kashmir in the International Court as now the precedent has been set. He said US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East subsequently created tension between the Muslim countries.

“I demand once again that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should demonstrate his efforts to defuse the tension between the Middle Eastern countries,” he added.

He congratulated Pakistan army for taking initiative to secure Pak-Afghan porous border and I wish and pray that Afghan government does not stop Pakistan in building fence at the border.