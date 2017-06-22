ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition is likely to strongly raise voice in support of independent MNA Jamshed Dasti in the upcoming National Assembly session expected after Eidul Fitr. Dasti was arrested for forcibly opening a canal in Muzaffargarh.

“The opposition parties may speak in support of Jamshed Dasti and also raise the issue for putting him in a terrorist cell,” said a lawmaker of the opposition party while talking to The Nation.

The opposition parties had already strongly demanded the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to issue production orders of Jamshed Dasti to allow him to participate in the National Assembly proceedings.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah had also criticised the Punjab government for not allowing him to participate in the upcoming National Assembly session. “Let’s see how the Punjab government will react as you (NA Speaker) has issued production orders,” Shah said, three days before the prorogation of 43rd National Assembly session.

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah had also made the request in a letter to the speaker for the production order of Dasti.

Sources in opposition parties shared that the opposition parties will jointly raise protest against the arrest of Dasti.

Elected from Muzaffargarh's NA-178 constituency, Dasti a couple of days before was presented in the court of duty magistrate. He was transferred to Central Jail Multan on judicial remand.

He was arrested by the Punjab police for forcibly opening a canal in Muzaffargarh on May 28 after the Irrigation Department lodged a case against him.

Dasti, as per reports, was of the view that he released water to facilitate farmers who had been complaining for water shortage.

Both Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had reportedly taken notice of the incident and instructed authorities to take stern action against Dasti.