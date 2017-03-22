RAHIM YAR KHAN - A minor girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs here in Chak 124/NP, tehsil Liaqatpur, 71 km away from here on Tuesday.

According to Feroza Police SHO Muhammad Aslam, five-year-old Bushra, daughter of Ashiq Rasool, resident of Chak 124/NP, was playing outside her house near the residence of PML-N MPA Mian Islam Aslam Tuesday afternoon. In the meanwhile, a pack of stray dogs attacked her due to which she sustained critical injuries. The police officer said that the injured minor was being shifted to Feroza Rural Health Centre but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

SHO Aslam claimed that heirs of the deceased girl took her dead body back home and later buried her, without opting for any legal action or complaint of the incident.

Commenting on the incident, MPA Mian Islam Aslam said that the government has failed to save human lives by not taking steps to eliminate stray dogs. "After the new local bodies system, it is the duty of PML-N Feroza UC chairman Jam Akbar to check stray dogs in the area by informing the district administration and district health authorities.

He recalled that in June 2015, three minor children were also mauled to death by a pack of seven stray dogs in Chak 66-A. "I took up the issue at the floor of the Punjab Assembly at that time but due to the killing of Punjab home minister Jehanzeb Khanzada, the issue could not addressed," he pointed out.

The MPA pledged taking up the issue in the assembly again to pinpoint negligence of the authorities concerned.