ISLAMABAD - A special committee headed by Interior Minister Ashan Iqbal has recommended for extending the service tenure of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Dr Ismail Shah for another four years, The Nation has learnt.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had formed a five-member special committee headed by Iqbal and comprising Secretary Information Technology, Additional Secretary Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division and Additional Secretary Law Division with the task to recommend the name for the PTA chairman slot.

Sources said that the committee met last week and reviewed the performance of Dr Shah and recommended the extension in his service tenure for another four years. The committee has forwarded a summary along with its recommendations to the prime minister for final approval.

The sources claimed that one of the committee members had suggested that the post should be advertised and new the PTA chairman should be appointed through due process. They said that the other committee members prevailed in favour of Dr Shah.

The committee also approved the extension in service of PTA member Tariq Sultan.

According to PTA rules, the PTA chairman and members of the authority are appointed for four years and the prime minister can approve the extension in their services.

PTA launched 3-G and 4-G technology under the leadership of Dr Shah a few years back.

In 2013, Dr Shah was appointed as the PTA Chairman with the approval of former premier Nawaz Sharif. Sharif had also appointed Dr Shah as member technical and Tariq Sultan as member finance of the PTA in the light of the Supreme Court order.

Dr Shah has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Pakistan and has done his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, PA, USA.