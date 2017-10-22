ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will formally move an application to the National Assembly Secretariat ahead of the upcoming NA session commencing from November 2, seeking de-seating of its three MNAs for violating the party discipline.

The application to de-seat party MNAs, Salman Baloch, Sufyan Yousaf and Asif Hasnain, will be submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat and the Election Commission of Pakistan, MQM senior members shared with The Nation.

Likewise, the MQM-P will also formally move against eight MPAs who have left the party and most of them have joined Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) led by Mustafa Kamal.

Irtaza Khalil, Muhammad Dilawar, Nadeem Rizvi, Sheikh Abdullah, Bilqees Mukhtar, Mahmood Abdur Razzaque, Sagheer Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed, were elected to the Sindh Assembly on MQM tickets.

“The MQM-P had given the opportunity to most of the members to rejoin the party, but they failed and now applications to de-seat them will be moved ahead of the upcoming NA and Sindh Assembly sessions,” MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi told The Nation.

Abidi said these party members have no right to sit in the Parliament on behalf of MQM-P, led by Dr Farooq Sattar. “They have the choice to join any party, but have no moral ground to sit with members of the MQM-P in the parliament,” he said. The MQM-P has recently expelled Salman Baloch from the party, asking him to quit the NA seat. Salman has reportedly threatened to expose the party secrets in the near future.

Talking to The Nation, Baloch said he will not succumb to pressure from the MQM-P. “I haven’t violated the party discipline. It was not floor-crossing at all,” Baloch said, citing the example of PTI dissident lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai. He said the MQM-P could not force him to resign as an MNA.

“I was given a ticket on the recommendation of Anees Qaimkhani in 2013. The MQM-P led by Farooq Sattar cannot force me to resign as the people of my constituency have elected me,” he said.

Asif Hasnain, another MNA who recently joined the PSP, took the same stance. “Other lawmakers of the MQM-P should also tender resignation on moral grounds as they had taken votes in the name of former party leader Altaf Hussain,” said Hasnain.

Interestingly, MQM-London, led by Altaf, has also time and again asked MQM-P members to tender resignation from the assemblies as they had taken votes in Altaf’s name. But the lawmakers pay no heed to his demand.

Political experts believe the MQM-P might not succeed in its aim to de-seat its members from assemblies by just submitting applications to the ECP as well as to the speakers of the National Assembly and Sindh Assembly.