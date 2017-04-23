LAHORE - A three-day 10th arts and crafts exhibition organised by Daachi Foundation kicked off Saturday at Lahore Grande banquet hall with the idea to calculate a sense of pride in people of their own identity, culture and traditions.

The exhibition has around 75 stalls selling arts and crafts produced by craftsmen from all over Pakistan. These include textiles, pottery, Hunza shawls, ethnic jewellery, crafts from Gilgit, Hyderabadi bangles, Phulkari from Haripur, vegetable dyes and Jandi from Bhitt Shah, embroidered leather from Quetta, hand painted furniture from Swat, exciting craft-inspired products from entrepreneurs, precious and semi precious jewellery, mosaics, bracelets, lotion bars, benchmark furniture’s, handmade fountains, food stalls, truck art goods, paintings and many more items.

On the first day, homemade wholesome food at the eatery section was loved by the audience. Glazed ceramic work and blue pottery were introduced in an innovative manner.

Kayseria craft aims to mend the break that has been created due to absence of patronage that allows arts to be cared and sheltered. They collaborated with local artisans and made beautiful products for home and wearing. Calligraphy painting displayed at their stall was worth watching.

Artist Sania Qureshi said the art of embellishing surfaces Naqashi is the hallmark of Islamic art. “I have showcased my work first time in Daachi exhibition and the response is exquisite. I have struggled to revive this art which was brilliant in our heritage to rejuvenate, the spirit of both art and the artisan,” she told The Nation.

“Countries that neglect their culture, crafts, lose out. We should never abandon the traditional craft, it’s in our roots and without roots you have no tree. I aim to preserve originality of technique and inherent decorative qualities of material, so that this art should flourish for those who have the passion and the eye to appreciate it,” Sania added.

Sara Ahmad, a fountain maker, said most of the fountains showcased in the exhibition were made by bamboo sticks by taking an inventive design approach.

Iqra Mumtaz, a visitor, said Daachi is all about helping local artisans and improve their standard of living through self-sufficiency. “Pakistani artistes are talented but due to lack of resources, they are unable to market their products and this exhibition is a step forward towards success of these people. Such event should be more organised for the awareness of our culture and traditions.”

The first day was outstanding of craftsmanship offering handmade products from all over the province with rich traditions of techniques. The exhibition will continue till April 24th.