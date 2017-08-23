ISLAMABAD - A representative of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will share business details of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday (today).

Well placed sources told The Nation that Joint Director Ali Adnan, who belongs to the corporate supervision department of the SECP, will attend the NAB combined investigation team meeting at its Lahore office and share attested copies of all details of Dar businesses and his family companies.

The NAB summoned Dar on Tuesday but he did not appear before NAB investigators.

Sources said that the SECP has assured the NAB investigation team of its full corporation.

A representative of the SECP was also part of the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama Papers case.

According to the documents available with The Nation, the NAB Lahore wrote a letter to the SECP on August 15 stating, “in compliance with the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan of July 28, the NAB Lahore is going to prepare and file a reference against the accused person on allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income”.

In the letter, the NAB had asked the SECP to provide the details of seven companies including Hajveri Holdings (Pvt) Limited, CNG Pakistan Limited, Spencer Distribution Limited, HDS Securities, Gulf Insurance Company (Pvt) Limited, Spencer Pharmacy (Pvt) Limited and Hajveri Modarba Management Company (Pvt) Limited.

It had also asked the SECP to carry out general search of these companies being direct by the individuals including Dar, Tabassum Ishaq Dar, the wife of Ishaq Dar, Ali Mustafa Dar, the son of Ishaq Dar, Asma Ali Dar, the wife of Ali Mustafa Dar, and Mujtaba Husnain Dar, the son of Ishaq Dar.”

The NAB said that the SECP will make available a deputy director level officer to attend the NAB combined investigation team on August 23.

The bureau had also sought the bank account details of Ishaq Dar, his family members and National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed till August 25 from the State Bank of Pakistan in the same case.

The Supreme Court in its order in the Panama Papers case had asked the NAB to file references against disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, Dar and others who have a direct or indirect link with these cases in Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability courts within six weeks.