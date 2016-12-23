LAHORE - There is hardly any fatal air-crash occurring in Pakistan whose report has ever been published.

The issuance of a credible Accident Investigation Report is needed to be made public and authentic copies of it given to victims’ next of kin and insurance companies for proper compensation.

It is mandatory for airlines to get their aircraft, passengers, cargo and crew insured against all accidents or incidents where fatalities or injuries could occur.

All air passengers pay taxes and so they are entitled to flight safety and convenience. The airfare charged by airlines includes the insurance charges, and the passengers are ensured by airport authority and civil aviation regulator.

In 2010, CAA Pakistan withdrew the Airline Operators Licence to Bhoja Air for gross irregularities but somehow it gave them permission to resume operation in 2012.

The first flight after resuming operations by Bhoja Air, flight 213 operated by B737-236 on April 20, 2012, crashed on approach at Islamabad killing all 127 souls on board.

The owner, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, enjoyed strong links to a Sindh based political party and had a history of financial impropriety. He was in Peking at time of the crash, and managed to flee Gulf and then to Canada.

No attempt has been made to get him extradited through Interpol and unfortunate next of kin of the deceased have not received even a cent from insurance company, although owners of this leased aircraft, made in 1984, got their compensation.

Similar is the fate of the next of kin of 146 passengers and crew who died in AirBlue Flight 203, operated by A321, which crashed near Islamabad on July 28, 2010.

Now only time will tell if any compensation is paid to the family members of 47 passengers of PK 661, operated by ATR42-500, which recently crashed near Pakistan Ordinance Factory, Havelian.

Confusion continues to prevail about exact time of crash because watches of those killed on board were found stuck at 4:14PM, but according to the airline the crash came around 4:40PM.

Only a truly independent investigation with the help of Cockpit Voice Recorder and aircraft engine readings, position of flight controls, altitude and rate of vertical height loss, with other essential data could reveal the facts and cause of the crash.

The role of Air Traffic Controller after pilot declared an emergency with May Day call also needs to be investigated along with complete review of aircraft maintenance record and the pilots training record.

PK 661 was operated by Capt Saleh Janjua with a trainee First Officer Ahmed Janjua on controls. The rated Co-pilot was reportedly not seated in the cockpit in violation of SOP, nor did he take over on first indication of an abnormality, which occurred approximately after more than two minutes before May Day preceding the fatal crash.

There are many questions which need to be answered and this could be done through an independent accident investigation board which is totally free from administrative control of CAA.

ATR is a Turbo Prop aircraft used for regional flights and is made as a joint venture of Airbus and Leonardo at their plant in Toulouse France. Its latest version, ATR72-600 fitted with Pratt and Whitney Canada engines offers a configuration ranging from 48 to 90 passengers.

In the neighbouring country, Air India has a fleet of 5 leased ATR72-600 and three leased ATR 42-320, while its subsidiary Alliance Air has 5 ATR72-600 and 4 ATR42-320. The other aircraft suitable for regional flights is Bombardier and Spice Jet and India has 4 Bombardier DHC-8-402 aircraft.

All aircrafts require quality regular maintenance for optimum performance and this is primary responsibility of regulator to ensure that airline operators do not cut corners and compromise flight safety. The other major factor in flight safety is the quality, skills, qualification and medical fitness of the pilots, engineers and technicians who undergo thorough training and regular checks for professional competence.

European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had placed PIA on priority list of airlines for random inspection in 2011. PIA was previously placed on this list in 2006, followed by partial ban on its fleet in 2007 by EASA.

Preceding both these censures PIA management in 2005 cancelled all contracts with variety of manufacturer recommended vendors located at all major airports on its route and chose to appoint a single supplier located in a remote town in UK, approximately three hours drive from London’s Heathrow or Manchester’s airports. What followed was flight schedule disruption, defects being carried forward for lack of spares, ultimately leading to imposition of partial ban on all its European operation in 2007.