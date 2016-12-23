ISLAMABAD - While major political parties have criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for clearing a tainted bureaucrat in a scam through a plea bargain, a senior official of the anti-graft body defended the move saying the seized money will be returned to the provincial government through proper channel.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of NAB in a surprise move on Wednesday decided to accept over Rs2 billion plea bargain request of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani, and Sohail Majeed Shah, a contractor and a frontman of Khalid Lango, the ex-adviser to CM Balochistan for finance.

The NAB decision has raised eyebrows and political leaders have questioned the anti-graft body’s move and performance as well.

NAB Director General (DG) Operations Zahir Shah defended the plea bargain deal at a press conference on Thursday claiming that the bureau has successfully recovered nearly Rs3.25 billion in cash and in kind from Raisani and contractor Majeed Shah under plea bargain deals in the mega corruption scandal.

Giving the break-up of the deal, he said that the NAB had accepted the plea bargain application of Raisani for surrendering Rs653.2 million in cash and 3.3 kilogrammes of gold worth Rs13.5 million and that of Rs960 million from Majeed Shah.

The cash and the gold were recovered during the NAB's raid at his residence in May last. He said that Raisani had also offered two properties, the first one worth Rs60 million in Quetta, and the other worth Rs70 million located in DHA Karachi. "These are in addition to the 11 properties already seized by the NAB from Raisani and Majeed Shah,” he said.

The NAB official said that the properties including two commercial plazas, three houses of minimum 500 squar yards each and six valuable residential plots were situated in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and purchased for Rs1.25 billion.

Shah said that the bureau expects to sell the properties for Rs1.5 billion to Rs2 billion. “Raisani had also surrendered two luxury cars including a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Grande worth approximately Rs8 million,” Shah said.

The NAB DG said that as per law the recovered amount will be transferred to the national exchequer after the plea bargain was materialised.

Replied to a question, he said the NAB will not keep a penny from the recovered amount. He said any amount recovered by the NAB was handed over to provincial governments via their chief secretaries.

Talking about the alleged corruption of Majeed Shah, the NAB official said that the accused had agreed to return all the money that he passed on to others.

He said that Sohail has surrendered Rs960 million which was routed through his accounts. He has also given some "valuable houses," he said.

He refuted the media reports that Rs40 billion were involved in the scam. He said of the total allocation of Rs6 billion for local government funds, Rs3 billion was released. "A huge amount of Rs3 billion was released for local government development but the lion's share had allegedly been embezzled by Raisani and his cronies," he said.

The NAB official said that an investigation against Lango was in final stages and his case would be referred to a court soon. He said that the NAB had emerged victorious in 76 percent of court cases, which was the highest conviction rate in the world in term of white collar crimes.

Shah said that the NAB had recovered Rs6 billion through plea bargain and Rs13 billion through voluntary return (VR) from 2012 to 2016. The total amount recovered during the period was Rs45.37 billion which also included the recovery in bank loan cases.

He said that since its inception, the bureau had recovered Rs284 billion while 917 cases were settled under the plea bargain deals and around 2900 cases under the VR.

Shah said that under the plea bargain the accused had to face all legal charges except imprisonment. He said that a person accused of corruption was banned from occupying a government position for 10 years and can never contest elections.

He said that the Supreme Court barred the NAB from striking VR deals instead of a plea bargain.

Answering another question, he said that the investigation of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus project was also underway. “The NAB had started the investigation of corruption in the metro bus project on complaints of citizens at the start of this year.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf chief Imran Khan said in a tweet that “Mushtaq Raisani's plea bargain with NAB to "clear" his Rs 40bn corruption by paying Rs2bn shows NAB promoting corruption & making crime pay”.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the plea bargain, instead of helping stemming corruption, was contributing to malpractice.