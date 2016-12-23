ISLAMABAD - An opposition senator’s remarks against Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan that “he should be kicked out of the cabinet” if he was not ready to resign over the Justice Qiaz Faez Esa-led commission report on the Quetta carnage, evoked a strong reaction from the government.

Other opposition lawmakers also demanded resignation from the interior minister over the report, only to be countered by the ruling party lawmakers, who termed their demand unfair. The ruling party senators said that the previous Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, now the main opposition party, was tainted with corruption.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar speaking on an adjournment motion, moved by 13 senators belonging to the PPP, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the Awami National Party and the government ally Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, regarding the Quetta inquiry commission report, said that the gist of the report was that the interior minister had soft corner for terrorists.

He demanded the resignation of Nisar but added that he had no courage to step down.

"The Supreme Court inquiry commission report has brought down the entire structure of internal security policy and the nation will weep if the interior minister did not step down to restore the trust of the people,” he said.

"If we want to strengthen our national security, the interior minister should resign or otherwise should be kicked out of the cabinet. The report is a frightening indictment of internal security preparedness. But more frightening is the irresponsible response and stubbornness of the minister who has come out as the single greatest impediment in the way of fighting militancy,” he said.

The minister wept when Taliban leader Hakimullah Mehsud was assassinated, he said. The minister claimed that nothing could be done against Lal Masjid cleric Moulana Aziz because there was not a single case against him. “Nisar had defended Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) citing a non-existing court order.”

Babar remarks forced Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq to intervene as he said that the discussion was meant to debate the content of the report but the opposition lawmakers were only targeting the interior minister. Earlier, the other opposition lawmakers had also criticised the interior minister for his poor performance quoting the contents of the inquiry report and for holding a press conference challenging its contents. "I don't want to repeat the remarks of Farahtullah Babar," Haq saidd. He said that the minister held the presser as he was not given time by the commission to present his point of view.

Opposition Leader in Senate Aitzaz Ahsan warned that after the report, he was seeing a confrontation between the Supreme Court and the ruling government and feared that "Justice Isa, who belonged to a very honourable family of Balochsitan, might not face the fate of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Syed Sajjad Ali Shah.

"The way we are seeing an attack on the apex court by the interior minister indicates that alarm bells have been rung," he said.

He came down hard on the interior minister for his statements in the media against the report and said that a man even with credibility, could have walked out, but the interior minister had rolled up his sleeves against an honourable judge, which was not a good omen for the country.

Senator Uskam Kakar of PkMAP demanded that the interior minister should come to the house and apologized for his poor performance. PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi came down hard on Kakar saying that his party was also part of the government of Balochistan and should take responsibility for the attacks. JUI-F lawmaker Hafiz Hamdullah said that the report had also mentioned the weaknesses of the ISI, the FC and other institutions dealing with the menace of terrorism and they should be brought to justice. PML-N parliamentary leader Mushahid Ullah Khan launched an attack on the PPP accusing it of poor performance when it was in power in the previous regime. He mentioned the incident of US Navy seals raid in Abbottabad and the Supreme Court report that charged sheeted some parties of having militant wings and getting extortion as weak points of the PPP regime.

Before State Minister for Interior Balighur Rehman rose from his seat to conclude the debate, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said that the interior minister had the opportunity to present his stance on the report and deplored that they themselves were weakening the parliament.

Rehman painted a rosy picture of the government's performance while dealing with the menace of terrorism and said that Nisar at his press conference presented his government's point of view. He also presented the latest updates and his government's performance on the implementation of 20-point National Action Plan (NAP).

He said that the government under the NAP had increased the budget of NACTA up to Rs1.559 billion for the fiscal 2016-17 and out of this Rs1.5 billion had been released during this year. “Action has been taken against hate speech cases as mentioned in NAP and 1,365 cases have been registered and 2,454 arrests have been made. And 15,260 FIRs have been registered against misuse of the loudspeaker and 4,166 such equipment have been confiscated," he said adding that the government had recovered Rs800 million in the illegal business of money laundering. "While 8,309 persons have been placed on Fourth Schedule and this list had been shared with the ISI and the IB to keep a close watch on such persons,” he said.

The state minister informed the house that 2,325 religious seminaries had been sealed or closed for their involvement in suspected activities. . He claimed that sectarian terrorism had been decreased as 34 cases were reported in 2016 as compared to 185 in 2012 and 127 in 2013. "It is unfair to say that nothing had happened but there is always room for improvement," he concluded.