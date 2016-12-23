LAHORE - The ruling PML-N secured a landslide victory in the local government elections for the top seats of municipal corporations, district councils and municipal committees in the largest province of the country.

The PML-N which had already bagged mayor and deputy mayor slots in one metropolitan and five municipal corporations of the province captured all the 10 municipal corporation positions by winning the rest five. At many places, the PML-N candidates faced each other after the party had either left the field open to them or its legislators, defying the leadership decision on the award of tickets, faced the ticket holders through their own candidates. One glaring example was district Chakwal where PML-N was divided into two groups while its rival group routed the party candidate in Jhelum.

In Faisalabad where the PML-N had left the fight for mayor and deputy mayor slots open to two strong groups, led by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and former minister Ch Sher Ali, respectively, saw the victory of Muhammad Razzaq Malik of Rana Sana group on the top seat. Three candidates, Sheikh Yousaf Ch, Ch Abdul Ghafoor and Amin Butt of Rana Sana Group were also elected to the office of deputy mayors of Faisalabad Corporation.

As per unofficial and inconclusive results, PML-N candidate Naveedul Haq Arain was elected Multan mayor while Munawar Ahsan and Amir Saeed Ansari bagged the slot of deputy mayors. Sheikh Sarwat Ikram of N-League was elected mayor while Rana Maqsood and Salman Khalid secured the offices of deputy mayors in Gujranwala. PML-N’s Shahid Hameed Chandiya and Sheikh Israr won the slots of Dera Ghazi Khan Municipal Corporation mayor and deputy mayor. Aqeel Najam Hashmi and Malik Munir Iqbal of PML-N were elected as mayor and deputy mayor.

Of the total 36 districts, elections were held in 33 district councils for chairman and vice chairmen seats. Candidates in Chiniot and Narowal have already been elected unopposed. Polling for the top slots could not take place in Nankana Sahib on an interim order of the court.

The PML-N swept the polls of district councils by winning the contest in 25 of 33 districts. Of the rest, seven were grabbed by independents and one by PML-Q in Attock where the niece of Ch Shujaat Hussain, Eiman Tahir, defeated Ahsan Ali, the nephew of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan. Another major upset was witnessed in the hometown of Choudhrys in Gujrat district where Sumera Elahi, sister of Ch Shujaat, lost to PML-N’s Tanvir Kotla. Yet another upset took place in Rahim Yar Khan where Syed Ali Mahmood of PPP, son of former Punjab Governor Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahood, was defeated by PML-N candidate Azhar Leghari on the district council chairman seat.

PML-N’s Ch Zahid Nazir, Mazhar Qayyum Naira, Gull Hameed Rokheri, Asim Shabbir Maikan, Dewan Abbas Bokhari, Dilshad Qureshi, Hina Arshad Warraich, Ali Qadir Abbas, Ghulam Hussain Bosal, Rana Sikandar Hayat and Rajan Sultan won the district council slots in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Kasur and Lodhran, respectively. PML-N candidate Mohyuddin Chishti won the district council top position in Vehari, Tariq Aslam in Chakwal, Raza Surgana in Khanewal, Zahid Iqbal in Sahiwal, Fauzia Khalid Warraich in Toba Tek Singh, Babar Sial in Jhang, Afzal Tarar in Hafizabad, Ahmad Iqbal in Norowal, Saqlain Sajjad in Chiniot, Umar Olakh in Layyah, Abdul Aziz Juggan in Rajanpur, Abdul Qadir Khosa in Dera Ghazi Khan and Umar Khan Gopal in Muzaffargarh.

Of 182 municipal committees of the province, PML-N emerged victorious in more than 150.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the winning candidates on the seats of chairmen and vice chairmen of the district councils and municipal committees in 35 districts of Punjab. The ECP will notify names of the winners on December 28, who will take oath of their offices on December 31.

Staff Reporters add: PML-N’s Aqeel Najam Hashmi and Malik Munir Iqbal Channer won the slots of mayor and deputy mayor of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation.

Sheikh Dilshad Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Javed and Sahibzada Fazal Mehmood were elected as chairman and vice chairmen of district council Bahawalpur, respectively.

Malik Usman Rashid Bobak and Mian Muzzammil Nadeem, respectively, were elected as chairman and vice chairman of Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East. PML-N’s Makhdoom Syed Sabtain Haider Bukhari and Sheikh Muhammad Saeed were elected as Uch Sharif MC chairman and vice chairman.

Hina Arshad Warraich became the first-ever female chairman of Sialkot District Council. Ch Raza Subhani, Ch Jamil Ashraf and Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan were elected vice chairmen of the district council.

Independent candidate Khawaja Atif Raza, journalist by profession, was elected Daska Municipal Committee chairman.

Rana Jang Sher of PML-N was elected chairman of Sambrial Municipal Committee.

A major upset occurred in Pasrur when independent candidate when Ch Altaf Shafi defeated PML-N’s Rana Shabir Ahmed backed by Pasrur-based Federal Minister Zahid Hamid.

Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa of PML-N was elected as chairman District Council Dera Ghazi Khan while Sardar Javed Iqbal Qaisrani and Sardar Muhammad Ahmed Khan Leghari were declared as vice chairmen.

Shahid Hameed Khan Chandia and Sheikh Israr Ahmed were elected mayor and deputy mayor of Dera Ghazi Khan Municipal Corporation. However, in Municipal Committee Taunsa, the PML-N and PTI got 13 votes each and it was a tie.

Rana Ahmad Attique Anwar, nephew of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and son of MNA Rana Afzaal Hussain, was elected District Council Sheikhupura chairman.

Rana Jang Sher of PML-N and PPP’s Ahsan Zafar Ghumman won the slot of MC Sambrial chairman and vice chairman. Pir Mohyuddin Chishti was elected Vehari district council chairman.

Sheikh Yaqoob of PML-N was elected chairman, Municipal Committee Qilla Didar Singh.

Riaz Ahmed Dar of PML-N won the seat of Municipal Committee Alipur Chattha chairman. Mir Zafar of PML-N was elected as Municipal Committee Ghakkar chairman. PML-N candidate Haji Jamshed Abbas won the slot of hafizabad MC chairman.

PML-N candidate Nasir Qayyum Bhatti became chairman of Municipal Committee Sukheki. PML-N candidates for the chairmanship of Jalalpur Bhattian and Pindi Bhattian have already been elected unopposed.

Mian Aslam Sukhera was elected Pakpattan MC chairman while Mian Israr Bodla and Aslam Parvez Hotiana bagged the slots of vice chairmen.

PML-N candidate PML-N candidate Malik Umar and Noor Mahboob Ali Aulakh won the slot of District Council Layyah chairman and vice chairman.

Iftikhar Khan Niazi won the slot of MC Kehror chairman. In MC Fatehpur, independent candidate Izhar Kahlon and in MC Chowk Azam, PML-N’s Riaz Garwan were elected as chairmen while in MC Choubara, independent candidate Mazhar Magsi was elected unopposed.

Ch Ashiq Arain and Iftikhar Ahmad Bhatti were elected chairman and vice chairman of Municipal Committee Burewala.

Begum Fauzia Warraich of PML-N was elected as Toba Tek Singh District Council chairperson while her panel’s Pir Syed Akhtar Abbas Kirmani of Kamalia and Irfan Azam Sipra of Toba were elected vice chairmen.

Mian Muhammad Islam of PML-N won the slot of Gojra MC chairman and Malik Muhammad Nazim that of vice chairman. Khalid Sardar and Sultan Ahmad became chairman and vice chairman of Pirmahal MC, respectively.

PML-N’s Malik Muhammad Sharif and Mahmoodul Hassan Jatt were elected as chairman and vice chairman of Kamalia MC, respectively.

Independent candidates, Mehr Muhammad Khalid and Haji Muhammad Zahid, were elected MC Chiniot chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

PML-N candidate Ch Sajjad Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Younus Pagga secured the slots of MC Kamoke chairman and vice chairman.

PML-N’s Dewan Abbas Bokhari, his vice chairmen, Sarfaraz Khor, Zulfiqar Dogar, Wajid Ali Shah and Rana Shahzad Noon, wered elected chairman and vice chairmen, District Council Multan, respectively.