ISLAMABAD - The five-member bench is in no mood to brush aside the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) allegations, which it deems are not frivolous but could be correct or incorrect.

The dilemma the apex court is facing is how to reach the truth - as the institutions, whose responsibility is to probe the allegations have dragged their feet from launching an investigation against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children.

The court observes that the prime minister and his children have accepted some of the allegations and responded to them in speeches and interviews.

When the court asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf to give a way out he fumbled to reply in English and at that point Justice Azmat advised him to “forget English and respond in Urdu.”

After the break, AGP Ausaf’s stance was that the SC issue directions to the statutory bodies – the FIA, the FBR, the SECP and the NAB to carry out an investigation.

This has also been the stance of the apex court in order to strengthen state institutions.

The AGP did not have a straight answer for disqualification declaration, which the PTI is seeking against the prime minister.

He suggested that punishment for mis-declaration in the nomination papers was given in Representation of People Act 1976 and that was three years of imprisonment.

The sentence would be the declaration from the court of law against the public representative for mis-statement in the nomination papers about the assets and liability of his and spouse and the dependents.The other main question before the court is that can it enter into jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of Constitution where the question of fact is disputed.

Whether on the basis of present material – photocopies and the papers downloaded from the websites – it can give a declaration, the bench observed.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa believes that the courts should deal with the dishonesty issue.

However, Justice Ejaz Afzal and Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh want that thorough investigation is a must for conclusive judgment.

The court hinted at appointing an independent investigator as the statutory bodies have decided not to probe the Panama leaks.

The NAB and the FBR chairmen on Tuesday expressed their inability to proceed in Panama leaks.

The AGP during his submission talked about the fundament rights of citizens, and the office of Prime Minister does not appear in Article 62 and 63 of Constitution.

The prime minister and his children’s counsels were irritated and they said that the AGP should not have argued on those issues again.

During the proceeding, Justice Khosa observed the declaration against the incumbent prime minister had been given in the Asghar Khan judgment, but other judges did not agree with him and called it just an observation against Nawaz Sharif and other politicians.

The AGP faced embarrassment when Justice Ejaz pointed out to him that he had represented Sharif family in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills Ltd case in 1999, which reference has been quashed by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

AGP Ausaf volunteered to discontinue, if the court does not trust that he is giving independent opinion as chief law officer of the country.

Justice Khosa asked him to stay neutral.

The attorney general then proposed that if the NAB is not willing to file appeal against the LHC verdict then anyone including the petitioners could file appeal under Article 185 of Constitution.

The AGP has concluded his arguments.

The federal ministers and the PML-N MNAs who came to hear the proceedings instead of listening kept on talking to each other and one of the ministers remained busy on his mobile phone.

PTI Counsel Naeem Bokhari has started rebuttal and will continue today.

The court has asked him to complete the contention before the break today.

After that Sheikh Rashid would argue.

It is expected that after the completion of their arguments the court would reserve its judgment.