QUETTA - The Balochistan government has deferred Sibi Festival in the wake of terror strike in Sehwan Sharif which claimed over 90 lives last week.

The provincial government suspended the centuries old historical festival which was scheduled to be held from February 23 to 27. The new date for holding the fair will be announced later, read the statement.

The suspension of Sibi Festival fumed the cattle owners who were all set to attend the festival. The herdsmen staged a protest demonstration in front of commissioner office in Sibi and chanted denouncing slogans against the suspension of festival.

Addressing the demo, the cattle owners and farmers grilled the government over this decision. They threatened to block Quetta-Jacababad national highway in protest if the government did not call back the suspension decision in two days. They also threatened to expand this protest to other cities as well. Later, Sibi Division Commissioner Saeed Jamali assured the protesters that he would soon table their stance before the provincial government.

BORDER SUSPENSION ENTERS SIXTH DAY

The suspension of Pak-Afghan border has entered into sixth day. As a result, traffic and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained suspended.

The Friendship Gate was closed on Friday as part of tightening security in the wake of the suicide attack on the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan town of Sindh in which nearly 90 people lost their lives and over 340 others suffered injuries.

“There will be no traffic between Pakistan and Afghanistan for an indefinite period,” border officials said.

Mobile service was also remained suspended in the border city.

Due to closure of the border for every sort of traffic and travelling, hundreds of trucks and trollers loaded with edible items like fresh fruits and vegetable along with commercial goods are stranded on both sides of the border. Similarly, thousands of people from both sides also stranded due to the closure of the border gate.

Official sources said that after the recent bomb blasts in Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar and Sehwan more FC troops have been deployed along the border with Afghanistan.

SHARIF KHAN