ISLAMABAD - It seems rodents in parliament are also not in favour of accountability as it suspended the proceedings of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by gnawing sound wires on Wednesday.

The proceedings of PAC remained suspended for more than ten minutes when irregularities of incumbent government’s first year in the FBR were being discussed.

The Parliament had taken a number of measures to deal with rats after receiving a number of complaints from the parliamentarians.

A special team for last couple of months has been busy in war against these rodents but its efficiency exposed when the rats cut sound wires and suspended the proceedings of the PAC on Wednesday.

The PAC members complained that these rodents are also existed in the Parliament Lodges. “The rodents even destroy our food items,” said PAC Member Azam Sawati when proceedings were restarted after fixing the cables.

Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed displeasure over the presence of rats and suspension of proceedings because of them.

These rodents had reportedly also caused short-circuiting and an ensuing fire in the Prime Minister Secretariat and Supreme Court, which were also infested with rats.

The operation against rats was launched a couple of months ago by a private firm. The contract was awarded by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which is responsible for the maintenance of the House.