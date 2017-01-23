TIMERGARA - Representatives of Gadani ship-breaking yard and Balochistan government handed over cheques worth Rs18 million to heirs of nine victims of November 1st incident of fire at the shipyard.

In this connection, an event was held at Khaal area in presence of member provincial assembly (MPA) Sahibzada Sanaullah. Heirs of the victims, their relatives, local government representatives and elders of the area attended the event. Nine out of the 29 victims belonged to Khaal, Tormang and Bebiawar areas of Lower and Upper Dir.

Sahibzada Sanaullah, representatives of Gadani ship-breaking yard Seth Abdul Ghani, Babu Karim Jan and Gul Badshah and District Councilor Malik Muhammad Zeb distributed cheques among heirs of the victims. Each family was provided with Rs2 million (Rs1.5 million by the ship breakers while Rs 500,000 by the Balochistan government) as per decision made earlier by the trade union, ship breaking yard owners and Baluchistan government.

On the occasion, speakers urged upon the government to take pity on labourers to initiate solid steps for their uplift and security. They appreciated the ship breaking yard owners and the Balochistan government for compensating poor families of the fire incident. They also stressed the federal government to further compensate the heirs of the victims.

MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Malik Muhammad Zeb said they would hold protest rally against the government at Islamabad if the government failed to announce compensation for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Additional Director Education Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Hamid Mahmood said teachers had always been behind every revolution in the world and they were at the centric position to bring about change and reforms to the system of education.

He expressed these views while addressing at a function at Government Higher Secondary School, Mayar held under the aegis of Wahdat-e-Asatiza, a teachers’ organisation affiliated with Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The function was arranged in connection with the retirement of noted religious scholar and Arabic teacher Maulana Fazal Azeem Asaad who is also the author of 30 books on religion. "Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was introduced as a teacher and teachers are the successors of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)", Mehmood said on the occasion.

Director Administration University of Malakand (UoM) Dr Gul Zaman said pupils of successful teachers would definitely become useful citizens of the society. He stressed on teachers to pay special heed towards education of students instead of running after personal interests which would help establish a prosperous Pakistan.

Provincial General Secretary Tanzeem-e-Ulama Maulana Shafiq ur Rahman, President Malgari Ustazan Wazir Muhammad, Provincial President Wahdat-e-Asatiza Qari Sayed ul Abrar, and Prof Salim ur Rahman of Islamia College University, Peshawar also spoke on the occasion. Speakers lauded the services of the retiring teacher and said other teachers should also follow his footprints.