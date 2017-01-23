MARDAN: Mardan police have arrested a man who allegedly pretended himself to be as provincial minister for education and cheating government officials of Mardan district, police sources said. The sources said that the police arrested the imposter, identified as Mohammad Tariq, a resident of the Shankar area. The sources said that the arrested accused used to contact heads of different departments introducing himself as provincial minister for education with a name Mohammad Atif Khan. The imposter used to get his work done with the fake name.–Mohammad Riaz Mayar

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.