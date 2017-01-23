CHARSADDA/PESHAWAR - Awami National Party central leader Asfandyar Wali Khan stressed upon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to ensure due share of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in all developmental schemes related to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project as well as immediately merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas into the province.

He was addressing at the main event held in connection with the 29th death anniversary of Abdul Ghafar Khan, also known as Bacha Khan, and 11th death anniversary of Abdul Wali Khan in Sugar Mill Ground, Charsadda. Awami National Party (ANP) Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Provincial President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, provincial leader Sardar Hussain Babak and other addressed on the occasion.

Asfandyar Wali said his party rendered great sacrifices for the cause of peace. He said schools established by Bacha Khan were still educating the people of the country, adding that they would keep alive his mission by constructing more schools and universities to fulfill the dreams of their leader.

He said changing the name of the province was a dream of Abdul Ghafar Khan and ANP succeeded to give identity to Pakhtuns. He said ANP would also launch movement to ensue its due share in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and would raise voice for special package for the people of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He said provincial autonomy and devolution of power was another feather in the cap of ANP, which they had secured in their previous government. He asked Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to expedite work on FATA reforms and bring amendments to given them representation in KP Assembly. He said ANP was not only backing merging FATA into KP but was also asking for comprehensive package for the reconstruction of FATA infrastructure.

He urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to not ignore Pakhtuns and equally treat Punjab and KP in greater national interest. He said if Nawaz Sharif did not fulfill his promises on CPEC, then he would be hard to find refuge even in Jaddah.

Addressing on the occasion, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said peace had been restored with sacrifices of ANP workers. He said those who were calling for opening office for Taliban could not restore the peace. He alleged that the universities established during his tenure were facing severe shortage of resources.

He said those who were chanting slogans for change had done nothing for the development of the province and were putting labels on old schemes initiated by ANP.

It was after long time that ANP held its public rally in open space as the party workers and leaders were frequently targeted in various political gathering. On this occasion, tight security arrangements had been made around the venue and 1100 police personnel had been deployed to avert any terrorist attack.

Huge number of party workers from across the KP had gathered in Charsadda to attend the death anniversary of Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan and Abdul Wali Khan.