ISLAMABAD - The joint opposition decided not to move requisition to summon National Assembly session due to fear of non-attendance by large number of lawmakers from its own ranks.

The requisition, signed by members of all opposition parties in the National Assembly, was prepared around a week ago but opposition leader Khursheed Shah had not given nod for formally submitting it in the NA secretariat, parliamentary sources shared with The Nation.

All major opposition parties, a couple of weeks ago, had given right to opposition leader after signing the requisition to summon the session.

On suggestion to call the NA session by rest of the opposition parties, sources said, Shah had argued that a regular session of the NA (43rd session) was going to be called at end of the current month. He also said that the legislators might be busy in their respective constituencies and it would be difficult for them to attend the NA sittings.

Both the MQM and the PTI were mainly asking the opposition leader to submit requisition to call the session to discuss current political situation with reference to the JIT report in Panama leaks case.

“Most of the members due to their personal engagements may not able to attend the NA session, so it will be fine to participate in the regular session instead by end of the current month,” a source quoted the opposition leader as having said.

Other purpose for not pushing the NA Speaker to call the session was to let the House be in session after the Supreme Court’s final verdict in Panama leaks case. The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the so called ‘Panamagate’.

The major opposition party, PPP, was also interested to sense mood of the apex court till finalisation of comments from both sides.

Experts in parliamentary affairs were of the view that at this moment it would not be fruitful to submit a requisition in the NA secretariat.

The Speaker, under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution, is bound to convene a session within 14 days of submission of requisition for the National Assembly’s session.

In this reference, they said, the government side had all the authority to ignore the requisition and summon the NA as per the scheduled date (30 July).

“The opposition leader in this situation may not submit a requisition for the NA session,” they said.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq, who is also key contender in case Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is disqualified by the SC, had also returned to country from his personal visit of London.

“One of the purposes behind the Prime Minister’s calling back the NA Speaker from foreign visit is to let him be ready for any kind of situation. If the government feels situation in its favour, it might call the NA session any time,” said sources.

As per previous practice, the government side would wish to go for regular NA session and ignore the requisition, if submitted by opposition.

The main purpose of calling the session was to discuss the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the floor of Parliament; background discussions with opposition parties’ lawmakers left this impression.

In addition, the main opposition parties have also decided to unanimously demand resignation of the Prime Minister in the upcoming session. The upcoming NA session will surely witness uproar on this controversial matter, they said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has time and again made it clear that he would not tender resignation on the call of opposition.

The opposition parliamentary parties have repeatedly commented that the assemblies should stay for continuity of the democratic system but the Prime Minister should tender resignation.

PPP TABLES RESOLUTION FOR SAEED AHMED’S TERMINATION

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly Secretariat, demanding immediate termination of National Bank President Saeed Ahmed.

The PPP lawmakers, in the resolution for the upcoming National Assembly session, demanded immediate termination of Ahmed for his alleged involvement in money laundering for the Sharif family. “President National Bank Saeed Ahmed has no right to remain on this slot anymore due to his involvement,” according to the resolution, submitted by PPP’s MNAs Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Aijz Jhakrani, Azra Pechehuo, and Shahida Rehmani.

It may be mentioned here that the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) officers and staff unions had already demanded immediate termination of NBP president Saeed Ahmed after the joint investigation team named him as a key player in money laundering in Panamagate scandal.