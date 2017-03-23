RAWALPINDI - Former federal minister on religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi was released from Adiala Jail here on Wednesday after the Islamabad High Court set aside his conviction in the Haj corruption case.

A large number of PPP workers and his followers warmly received Kazmi outside the jail.

After his release, talking to the media persons, Hamid Saeed Kazmi said that he was innocent and was wrongly involved, prosecuted, and convicted in the case.

He added that he had hopes that the higher judiciary would do justice with him.

Kazmi noted that he would announce his future political plan after having consultations with his supporters in a few days.

The court of a special judge (central) on June 3, 2016, had awarded Hamid Saeed Kazmi six-years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs147.396 million.

The minister along with former DG Haj Rao Sahkeel and joint secretary ministry of religious affairs Aftab-ul-Islam were accused of hiring substandard residential buildings for pilgrims in Saudi Arabai for Haj in 2010.