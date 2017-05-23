LAHORE - More than 450 delegates from 26 countries participated in a business moot in Punjab on Monday.

This is the second such a seminar organized by the Punjab Investment Board since 2015. Six hundred foreign investors, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including China, Turkey, UK, Sweden, Norway, UAE and Korea joined in. Former Chinese diplomat and China Pak Friendship Association President Sha Zukang was the guest of honour.

Sha Zukang said that Punjab emerged as the most developed and prosperous province of Pakistan.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said that investment has been enhanced in Punjab, while 300 Chinese investors are attending this conference.

Turkish Consul General Sardar Deniz said a number of Turkish companies are working alongside the Punjab government and more Turkish companies will invest in Punjab in coming days.

The Pak-Turk Business Council president said Pakistan has an emerging economy and this economy has been made strengthened under the present government. He said that economic cooperation has been enhanced between Pakistan and Turkey.

Punjab Finance Minister Aesha Ghaus Pasha said Punjab has embarked on a growth strategy to achieve a 7 percent real GDP growth largely by promoting private sector.

She said Pakistan offers a number of attractive incentives, including fiscal incentives to investors from all over the world.

For example, she said investors have been allowed exemption from Income Tax for green field industrial undertakings.

The Corporate tax rate for FDI is only 20 percent as compared to 31 percent domestically. Tax credit is available for employment generating industries, investment in plant and machinery and enlistment to stock exchange, she added.

The CEO of Chinese company, working on Sahiwal Coal Power Project, said that this project is a milestone initiative which is going to be completed in a record period of 22 months and 660 megawatt electricity is being added to the national grid.

World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan said investment has been enhanced in Punjab, while the economy of Pakistan and Punjab has been made strengthened.

While addressing the inaugural session, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the national and international investors to avail the opportunities.

“You should invest here with full satisfaction, earn profits and provide services to people while the Punjab government and other relevant departments would provide every support and facility to the investors,” he added.

He said the elements terming CPEC expensive commercial loans have been calmed down. These are not loans but an investment of China, he stated. The whole nation would have to move further united for the success of this mega initiative aiming at development and prosperity of the people and the nation, he said.

He said people from all the sections of the society including politicians, judges, generals, bureaucrats, industrialists and traders will have to move further by learning from past mistakes and the history, so as to achieve the goal of self sufficiency and to make the country self reliant.

The CPEC projects are speedily being completed in the country. A huge sum of $36 billion is being spent on setting up electricity projects. Similarly, a Turkish company, Zurlo Energy, has made investment in solar project of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur; and this company is installing 300MW solar power plant there. Tariff of 200MW electricity is 5.17 cent per unit; while per unit tariff of 100MW has been fixed at 6 cents, which is minimum in the history of Pakistan. Similarly, British investors entered into agreement for investment in the Punjab during the previous conference and today this project has been inaugurated. The British investment group ‘Ashmore’ has made 70 million euro investment in a beverage project.

He said that Pakistani law allows for non tendering in G 2 G projects, but the present government has not only initiated tendering in these projects but also saved billions of rupees of this poor nation through negotiations with the company who got the project after tendering.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Pakistan has a growing economy and a favourable environment for investment. It offers business-friendly policies and a secure investment environment. Basit said that the economic growth projection for the coming fiscal year is 6 percent. “Our external account is now stronger with relatively high foreign exchange reserves and a stable exchange rate,” he added.

He said that the measures taken by the government to increase transparency are also materialising. Over the last four years, Pakistan’s rank has improved by 11 positions in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International, he added.

The Metro Cash & Carry MD said that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of infrastructure, agriculture and industries; and due to it, investment has been enhanced.