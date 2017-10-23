ATTOCK - Former district Nazim Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq has said that he along with his “Major Group” and PML-Q has categorically decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a formal announcement in this connection will be made at a public rally on November 6.

The public gathering will be addressed by PTI chief Imran Khan as the chief guest.

While addressing a press conference at Jinnah Hall Attock, Sadiq, who is also the brother-in-law of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, said that the PTI will become strong in Attock district as the Major Group and the PML-Q has finally decided to join the party.

He said that at present, the Major Group and the PML-Q combine has one MNA, 40 union council chairmen, the District Council Chairperson and councilors and when these will join the PTI, it will certainly emerge as a strong party in the district.

He said that corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI chief Khan were of entirely different nature as, according to him, Sharif sent billions of rupees abroad while Khan brought ‘everything’ to the country. Major (retd) Tahir said that the credit goes to the PTI chief for taking corrupt leaders to the court.

While talking about tickets for national and provincial assembly seats, he said that the PTI leadership will decide the issue on merit and its decision s will be accepted.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that efforts were being made to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

“Departments are bound to serve the people in a respectable manner and the officers are specially required to be kind to the people and to their subordinate staff,” he said while talking to journalists here at his residence.

Ahmed said that a letter related to the relaxation of policy for admission to MSc physics in Government Boys College Attock has been forwarded to the authorities concerned and hoped that a positive reply will soon be received.

He said that the PML-N government believed in serving the masses and wanted to take the country forward by launching mega development projects.