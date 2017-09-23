LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau on Friday pasted notices on the gate of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence, ordering to not sell the property.

The bureau has strictly barred the sale of Sharifs’ palace, situated in Lahore’s suburbs, until the final decision in the corruption cases against the family, according to a media report.

According to the notice, Nawaz cannot sell his residence to anyone. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the heads of the Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Excise Department, Defence Housing Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Lahore Deputy Commissioner and all the banks of the country.

The notice has been issued in connection with the Avenfield properties of the Sharif family in London, over which a reference has been filed against them in the Islamabad Accountability Court.

But NAB spokesman denied issuance of any orders barring sale or transfer of Sharifs’ properties. He said the bureau was following directions of the Supreme Court and it had not received any such instructions so far.

Media reports said a notice has also been dispatched to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at his house in Gulberg phase III.

NAB Lahore took the step against Dar, in pursuance of Supreme Court Order dated July 28, wherein the Bureau was directed to investigate the charges against the minister about his assets beyond declared means of income.

The NAB, which has filed an interim reference against Ishaq Dar in the Accountability Court, held that if any property owned by the federal minister is transferred to any other person or sold out it would be void in the eye of law.

Any person who transfers or creates a charge on property in contravention of the restriction order will be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine not exceeding the value of the property involved.

The development had come in hours after finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence in Islamabad was raided by the accountability bureau and letters were sent to banks to suspend the transactions until further orders.

NAB also confiscated movable and non-movable assets of Dar.

It is to be mentioned here NAB is pursuing references against the Sharif family after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in a Panama Leaks case by the Supreme Court (SC) on July 28 this year.

In the latest of developments regarding bureau’s actions, the disqualified premier and his family members were summoned by the department twice but none appeared.

Notices to appear before the accountability court were reissued for September 26.