LAHORE - Police stormed a dance party at a farmhouse during Saturday’s rainy weather in Lahore’s posh neighbourhood near Sundar and arrested no less than 60 girls and 86 boys. All the partygoers were shifted to the City Raiwind police station. Hours later, they were released “with due apology.”

The police officers who raided the dance party were grilled by their seniors for hours. This police action put many in real trouble since the young men and women belonged to elite and influential families. Mobile phone footage shows girls yelling at law enforces during the raid. They were lined-up and then taken to police mobiles. Some police officers were making videos by using their handsets while the ladies were trying to cover their faces.

The “rainy raid” conducted on the farmhouse owned by Irfan Pasha was identical to police raids on brothels, guesthouses, and gambling dens in town. But the reaction was more powerful than the police action. The police raid shook many influential persons in the provincial metropolis. Several police officers were snubbed and the partygoers were released.

It was not clear yet why police raided the dance party in the posh locality. Police never dare raid in posh areas of Lahore. And in other parts of the city, the police only carry out raids at brothels, guesthouses, and gambling dens when they are denied their monthly shares.

According to insiders, many young men and women, mostly students, were taking part in the dance party when the police stormed the farmhouse. They say the police also seized several bottles of liquor and other drugs including charas and cocaine from the scene.

It was learnt that someone called in the police by using his connections at the highest level after he was denied access to the party. As the police raided the farmhouse, the partygoers started contacting their relatives. Since many partygoers belonged to elite families of the town, the police were left with no other choice except to hush up the matter.

Police officer, Wahab, was leading the raiding team. He denies recovery of drugs and says the police raided the farmhouse to stop the violation of the Punjab Sound Systems Act 2015. “We have registered a case over violation of Sound Systems Act. We did not recover any drugs from the farmhouse.”

The officer said that the police action was in response to an emergency call received at Rescue 15. The caller complained noise in the neighbourhood and informed the police that the dance party was creating lawlessness like situation in the area.

Sources said that many among those arrested over immoral activities were the sons and daughters of city’s elite. The police department did not launch inquiry and field officers were ordered to keep mum. The drugs and valuables recovered from the scene were handed over to the boys and girls immediately.

Even the area police denied the arrests. ASP City Raiwind circle Wahab claimed that the boys themselves reached the police station to get back sound systems. He said the police did not arrest anybody. On the other hand, the mobile phone footage shows the other side of the story.

The drug use is shockingly growing among the youth. The trend of drug and dance parties is also gaining momentum in the metropolis. The police are helpless. The law enforces take “strict action” only against poor crime suspects. The poor people if caught by police over minor crimes are brutally tortured, robbed by cops, and sent to jails. But the powerful police appear helpless before influential suspects.

City police last year revealed that were are more than 1100 narcotics dens in Lahore. However, according to insiders, thousands of drug dealers are openly doing the business in the provincial metropolis which has become the drug capital of the Punjab province.

Even, the drug pushers are freely selling narcotics to the students in colleges and universities. The terrible trend is gaining momentum in the metropolis.

Lahore is divided into six police divisions on administrative grounds. The city police division which also comprises walled city is the most drug infested town. Inside the Lahore’s old city, drug-pushers are seen selling narcotics in streets like candy or sweets.

Hundreds of dealers are openly peddling narcotics mostly “charas and opium” from the city police division. Tibbi City, Gowalmandi, Yakki Gate, Ravi Road, Lorry Adda, Badami Bagh, Shafiqabad, Nolakha, Taxali Gate, Mochi Gate, Data Darbar, Shadbagh, Misri Shah, and Shahdara areas have become safe haven for drug pushers. Over two dozen drug addicts are found dead in different parts of the metropolis every month in Lahore.

Ironically, many posh areas are also known as the worst-hit places in Lahore as far as drug addiction is concerned. The narcotics smuggled to Lahore from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is first supplied to the dealers in such areas from where they push the stuff to the underground markets in Lahore and other districts of the province. In the Punjab capital, tons of narcotics are supplied to dealers who freely sell the stuff in connivance with the local police round-the-clock.

Authorities have badly failed to control the trade since the police are part of the problem. The city police launched several anti-narcotics campaigns over the years but the trade swelled to an alarming level.

In addition to the police, the excise and taxation department and anti-narcotics force are also helpless before the drug mafias. During the last couple of decades, the charas addiction has become the most popular habit among the youth.

Lahore police chief, last year, assigned special tasks to the field officers with regard to the anti-narcotics crackdown. Also, the police department had prepared the lists of active gambling, narcotics, and prostitution dens. The new lists revealed that as many as 1,906 prostitution, gambling, and narcotics dens are actively operating in the provincial metropolis. But police rarely raid such places.