QUETTA - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has frozen all assets of the former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Balochistan police.

The NAB, tightening noose around the ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed in illegal assets case issued directives freezing his all fraudulently-earned chattels.

“The provincial bureau, on instructions of its Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi, has frozen all assets of a Project Director of Conversion of B areas into A areas (CBA) and former DIG Balochistan police Riaz Ahmed over illegally amassing properties up to the tune of Rs280 million,” revealed Imran Sheikh, a senior officer of National Accountability Bureau Balochistan.

Imran said the preliminary investigation against ex-DIG Riaz Ahmed disclosed that the accused was involved in many corruption cases during service at key positions. He purchased costly bungalows, flats, plots, vehicles and other assets in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore, Bahria Town Islamabad, Park Enclave in Islamabad, Pakistan Housing Authority, Eden Value Homes Lahore, National Police Foundation Islamabad, Gwadar, DG Khan and Ziarat.

The NAB had apprehended the former DIG last year on February 17, 2016. He was sent on judicial remand. A reference had also been filed in the court after finalizing investigation apropos to the case.

The Bureau’s initial probe also revealed eye-opening leaks of 35 bank accounts of the former DIG Riaz Ahmed and made National Saving Certificates worth billions of rupees in the name of their relatives. The bureau anticipated more arrests of the accused abettors along with his relatives in the instant case.

A day before, the NAB had ordered an inquiry into irregularities worth Rs70 billion of Gwadar land scam where influential persons had got allotted 3,167 acre land through fraudulent means.

The irregularities have put a question mark over the performance of high ranking officials in Balochistan who are responsible to check such malpractices.

A lawmaker had earlier expressed similar views accusing officers from Center of ruthlessly looting the resources of the province.





SHARIF KHAN