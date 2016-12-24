ISLAMABAD - Some of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) erstwhile members believe that MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London have no differences and this ‘fixed-fight’ will come to an end ahead of the next general elections.

“As soon as the general elections will draw closer, the differences between the two will automatically end as the current pretended differences are a decoy to avoid further actions against the party,” said a former MQM CEC/Member Central Information Committee Zahid Malik while talking to The Nation.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), he believed, will contest next general elections from one platform. “This is proved from the fact that MQM lawmakers are not tendering resignations on the repeated demand of Altaf Hussain, as the purpose is to pass the current ‘hard time’ being faced by the party” said Malik who also remained MQM’ senior Punjab and KP member.

MQM, currently facing different issues including Altaf Hussain’s controversial statement, Imran Farooq Murder case, Baldiya factory incident, has deliberately created a ‘fake fight’ to avoid any ban on the party, he added.

He blamed Altaf Hussain for funding terrorist activities in Karachi. “I will soon expose many other facts in a press conference. I have life threats but ready to share these facts,” he said, mentioning that he would also share matters about facilitating the alleged murderers of Imran Farooq in Islamabad and Adiyala jail by Altaf Hussain with different ways.

“I was a staunch member of MQM but after the controversial statement of Altaf Hussain and many other facts decided to leave the party,” he said.

Although MQM has been facing problems when its chief Altaf Hussain made controversial remarks, it eventually become part of the resolution passed against him to appease the government. The MQM is now a days playing role of a ‘silent spectator’ in and outside the parliament. The party did not share a single statement in the last National Assembly session (38th session).

MQM-Pakistan is not actively taking part in debates on the Panama Leaks issue, as even its representatives are not appearing in TV talk shows in this connection.

MQM lawmakers after the controversial remarks by its Founder Altaf Hussain passed a resolution against its chief, which led to division in the party. MQM-London and MQM-Pakistan are now working differently, as even the former is demanding resignations of party’s lawmakers.

“It is the mandate of Altaf Hussain so the lawmakers should tender resignations and contest on their own,” MQM-London Senior Member Nadeem Nusrat said in a statement.