ISLAMABAD - In the light of the Supreme Court orders, the Establishment Division has started scrutinising cases regarding appointment, deputation and absorption, and promotion cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since 1999.

The apex court had earlier asked the NAB to review cases of its officers and submit a report to the court, but the bureau failed to furnish the report on time. After the NAB failure, the apex court had asked the Establishment Division (ED) secretary to revisit promotion, deputation, absorption and appointment cases of NAB officers.

Sources told The Nation, the ED secretary has given the task to ED Additional Secretary Maroof Afzal to prepare this report. The sources said the NAB has provided a complete data of officers to the ED.

An official said the ED was examining the NAB officials’ cases and the process will be completed soon. He said the NAB officials were also attending meetings regularly and cooperating with the division. He said the division would submit its report most probably in the first week of February in the SC.

Earlier, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary in consultation with bureau’s prosecutor general and others had constituted a committee, which examined each officer’s case regarding initial recruitment, deputation, absorption and promotion in accordance with the principles laid down in the two SC judgments but the committee failed to make recommendations regarding eligibility of an officer at the time of absorption/recruitment/promotion within the deadline.

On receipt of judgments on the issue, the NAB had processed the case for implementation, however, in consultation with its prosecution division, a considered response was sent to ED that since the judgments primarily related to civil servants and NAB employees are not civil servants, the ED was to streamline the structure of civil service and compliance by NAB (being government servants) would be undertaken thereafter.