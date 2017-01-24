ISLAMABAD - US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli stance has disappointed Pakistan as Islamabad expected Washington to help resolve international issues rather than complicating them, the foreign ministry officials told The Nation on Monday.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan would not compromise on the Palestine-Israel issue and would stand with the Palestinian people.

“Palestine and Kashmir are key features of our foreign policy. We cannot ignore them. We will do whatever we can to promote these cases. Trump’s out of the way support for Israel is disappointing,” a high-ranking official said.

He said that as a global power, the world expected the US to lead solutions to the issue rather than complicate them by siding with one party.

On Monday, new President Donald Trump invited the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a bilateral meeting in Washington next month. During his election campaign last year, President Trump had not hidden his love for Israel and vowed to recognise Occupied Jerusalem as the Israel’s capital despite its disputed status. Before Monday’s telephone conversation between Trump and Netanyahu, Israel approved scores of new Jewish colonies in Jerusalem. Trump had previously pledged to help Israel in the UN against the illegal settlements.

The latest UN Security Council resolution says that the Jewish settlements had “no legal validity” and “constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.”

East Jerusalem was occupied by the Israeli forces in the 1967 War. Palestinian claims Occupied East Jerusalem as the capital city of their independent state. Washington is Israel’s key ally and provides more than $3 billion annually in defence aid.

Erstwhile, President Barack Obama was “frustrated” with Israel’s new settlements but Trump has taken a U-turn. Obama, who completed his eight years at the top on January 20th, handing over power to Trump, had declined to veto a December 23 UN Security Council resolution condemning colonies, which Trump wanted to be vetoed.

Another official at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan would take up the issue of Palestine at all forums.

“We dearly want to improve ties with the US but cannot support decisions against the Palestinian people. Trump is disappointing the whole Muslim world with such bias,” he said.

And at the United Nations, Pakistan’s Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that injustice to the Palestinians only fed extremists’ ideologies.

She said that without a just solution to the Palestine-Israel dispute, peace in the Middle East was inconceivable.

Lodhi said that only “a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital” could be guarantor of peace.

She warned that if any country moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, it would be a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said that Washington’s inclination towards Israel against the Palestinians was unjust and must be contested at the diplomatic level.

“If they help them in and out of the UN, it would not serve the cause of justice. Palestinians have the right to their homeland and Israel cannot deny this right with the help of the US,” he said.

Khan said that good ties with the US were important for Pakistan “but this issue can still be raised diplomatically.”

Defence analyst former Brigadier Mehmood Shah said that Israel was attempting to misuse its good relations with the US by imposing its will in Palestine.

“Millions of Muslims around the world will not allow Israel to victimise the Palestinians further. US cannot violate the UN resolution in favour of Israel,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz held a meeting with the EU’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Franz-Michael Mellbin here.

“The two sides exchanged views on peace and security situation in Afghanistan,” said an official statement.

Aziz briefed Mellbin on Pakistan’s recent achievements in counter-terrorism and economic growth, it said.

He said that Pakistan looked forward to meaningful engagement with Afghanistan to address the challenge of terrorism.

Mellbin expressed confidence that the international community would stand by its commitment made during the Brussels Conference for continued assistance towards Afghan peace, reconstruction and development, the statement said. “Both sides agreed on the need for sustained efforts towards Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process,” it states.